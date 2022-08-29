Any player who has played P4G will surely come to appreciate using support abilities to provide buffs and boosts, which can at crucial moments turn the tides of battle. So, in this Persona 4 Golden Support Skills guide we have listed down all the support skills you can get to make your fights that much easier for you.

Persona 4 Golden Support Skills

Support skills or abilities can turn the tide of even a losing battle in your favor so never underestimate the importance of a support skill in P4 Golden.

Below are all the different categories and their underlying support abilities available for your use in Persona 4 to give various character personas an edge in battle.

Barriers

Fire Break: The cost of this ability is 15 SP; it nullifies 1 foe’s Fire resistance.

Ice Break: The cost of this ability is 15 SP; it nullifies 1 foe’s Ice resistance.

Elec Break: The cost of this ability is 15 SP; it nullifies 1 foe’s Elec resistance.

Wind Break: The cost of this ability is 15 SP; it nullifies 1 foe’s Wind resistance.

Red Wall: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it gives Fire resistance to 1 ally.

Blue Wall: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it gives Elec resistance to 1 ally.

White Wall: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it gives Ice resistance to 1 ally.

Green Wall: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it gives Wind resistance to 1 ally.

Makara Break: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it invalidates all foes’ Makarakarn

Tetra Break: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; it invalidates all foes’ Tetrakarn

Makarakarn: The cost of this ability is 36 SP; it provides Barrier which reflects magic damage once.

Tetrakarn: The cost of this ability is 36 SP; it gives Barrier which reflects physical damage once.

Tetraja: The cost of this ability is 24 SP; it nullifies instant kill attack once (1 ally).

Shield of Justice: The cost of this ability is 160 SP; it shields the party from all damage once.

Escape

Traesto: The cost of this ability is 18 SP; this ability makes players instantly escape from a dungeon.

Trafuri: The cost of this ability is 24 SP; it enables escape from most battles.

Healing Skills

Dia:

The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP and it would slightly rejuvenate the HP of 1 party member.

Diarama:

The usage of this ability will cost 6 SP and it would moderately rejuvenate the HP of 1 party member.

Diarahan:

The usage of this ability will cost 18 SP and it would fully replenish the HP of 1 party member.

Media:

The usage of this ability will cost 7 SP and it would slightly rejuvenate the HP of your whole squad.

Mediarama:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would moderately rejuvenate the HP of your whole squad.

Youthful Wind:

The usage of this ability will cost 25 SP and it would moderately rejuvenate the HP of your whole squad. It would also boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate for the next 3 rotations.

Mediarahan:

The usage of this ability will cost 30 SP and it would fully replenish the HP of your whole squad.

Salvation:

The usage of this ability will cost 40 SP and it would fully replenish the HP of your whole squad and remove any Status Ailments.

Recarmdra:

The usage of this ability will cost 99% of the user’s HP but it would fully replenish one squad member’s Health.

Recarm:

The usage of this ability will cost 8 SP and it would revive a squad member with half of their HP.

Samarecarm:

The usage of this ability will cost 18 SP and it would revive a squad member with 100% of their Health.

Status Recovery

Patra: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Panic, Fear, and Rage Status Ailments from one squad member.

Re Patra: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Down and Dizzy Status Ailments from one squad member.

Posumundi: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Poison Status Ailment from one squad member.

Closedi: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Silence Status Ailment from one squad member.

Nervundi: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Enervation and Exhaustion Status Ailments from one squad member.

Me Patra: The usage of this ability will cost 6 SP. It removes the Panic, Fear, and Rage Status Ailments from the whole squad.

Mutudi: The usage of this ability will cost 3 SP. It removes the Silence Status Ailment from one squad member.

Energy Shower: The usage of this ability will cost 18 SP. It removes the Enervation and Exhaustion Status Ailments from the whole squad.

Amrita: The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP. It removes all Status Ailments excluding Down and KO, from the whole squad.

Stat Increases Abilities

Tarukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would Boost the Attack stat of a squad member for 3 rotations.

Sukukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would Boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of a squad member for 3 rotations.

Rakukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would Boost the Defence stat of a squad member for 3 rotations.

Rebellion:

The usage of this ability will cost 5 SP and it would Boost the Crit Chance of a squad member.

Revolution:

The usage of this ability will cost 5 SP and it would Boost the Crit Rate of the entire squad.

Matarukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would Boost the Attack stat of the entire squad for 3 rotations.

Masukukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would Boost the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of the entire squad for 3 rotations.

Marakukaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would Boost the Defence stat of the entire squad for 3 rotations.

Youthful Wind:

Heat Riser:

The usage of this ability will cost 30 SP and it would boost the Attack, Defence, and Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate for one squad member.

Dragon Hustle:

The usage of this ability will cost 150 SP and it would boost the Attack, Defence, and Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate for the entire squad.

Mind Charge:

The usage of this ability will cost 5 SP. The next magic attack delivered will inflict twice the amount of damage.

Power Charge:

The usage of this ability will cost 15 SP. The next Physical attack delivered will inflict twice the amount of damage.

Stat Decrease Abilities

Tarunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would decrease the Attack stat of an opponent squad member for 3 rotations.

Sukunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would decrease the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of an opponent squad member for 3 rotations.

Rakunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 12 SP and it would decrease the Defence stat of an opponent squad member for 3 rotations.

Matarunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would decrease the Attack stat of the entire opponent squad for 3 rotations.

Masukunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would decrease the Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of the entire opponent squad for 3 rotations.

Marakunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 24 SP and it would decrease the Attack stat of the entire opponent squad for 3 rotations.

Debilitate:

The usage of this ability will cost 30 SP and it would decrease the Attack, Defence, and Accuracy (Hit/Evasion) rate of an opponent squad member.

Dekaja:

The usage of this ability will cost 10 SP and it voids all Stat bonuses for the entire opponent squad.

Dekunda:

The usage of this ability will cost 10 SP and it voids all Stat Penalties for your entire squad.