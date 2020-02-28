ARK Genesis Resource Map Guide

An essential element of the Ark: Genesis gameplay is the effective location and collection of the various resources. We understand that finding resources can be a hefty task and quite tiresome, so we have compiled about sufficient resource locations in our this Ark: Genesis Resource Map.

Resources are scattered in chunks and bits all over the map in different biomes.

ARK Genesis Resource Map

This part of the guide includes metal ore locations only and for each biome.

Bog Area

Location #1: 54°, 72°

This is the spawn location. You’ll find a big node just at the location and a lot of nodes scattered around the trees in the swamp.

Location #2: 68°, 78°

This one is easily identifiable with the large flower on the tree. The nodes are at the base of the tree scattered around the trunk.

Location #3: 67°, 75°

This one is close to the last location.

Location #4: 76°, 73°

Look for this beautiful setup at the location. the ores are around it.

Location #5: 80°, 70°

This is the biggest tree in the area. There is way into its trunk on the side. You’ll find ores inside of it as well as outside.

Location #6: 81°, 82°

Again, a hollow-trunk tree. This one also has a cave inside of it.

Location #7: 54°, 68°

Scattered around the trunk at this location, just like every other Bog Ore location.

Arctic Biome

The first five locations are on the Mount Everest, successively going up.

Location #1: 72°, 36°

Location #2: 75°, 31° long

Location #3: 70°, 31°

This location has crystals as well.

Location #4: 70°, 36°

Location #5: 70°, 32°

This location is literally littered with metal nodes. The hgher you go up the mountain, the more abundant the ores get.

Location #6: 82°, 18°

This location is a bit away from Mount Everest as shown below.

Location #7: 86°, 26°

Again, this location is a bit outside of Mount Everest as shown below.

Location #8: 73°, 13°

Here, you will find nodes just at the tail end of the structure shown below.

Ocean Biome

The ocean biome is also abundant with metal ores. These land piece emerging from the water a rich in metal nodes. Just skip between these.

Locations 1 through 6 are islands.

Location #1: 23°, 46°

This is the biggest pillar there is.

Location #2: 28°, 47°

This location is another pillar right next to the last one.

Location #3: 32°, 46°

Location #4: 32°, 44°

Location #5: 36°, 44°

Location #6: 40°, 46°

This curved piece of land is the most metal node laden laden there is in the ocean biome.

Locations 7 and 8 are underwater.

Location #7: 40°, 46°

Underwater, look for this structure inside an underwater cave or trench at the coordinates.

Location #8: 24°, 54°

Another underwater location near the last one.

Lunar

Location #1: 19°, 28°

This one is near the green beams.

Location #2: 22°, 13°

This location is at the border of the biome.

Location #3: 51°, 38°

This location is all the way to the east.

Location #4: 53°, 35°

Location #5: 46°, 23°

Location #6: 48°, 14°

Location #7: 33°, 26°

This location is by far the one most abundant in metal ores.

Volcanic

Location #1: 118°, 81°

This location is all the way up north near the border. At the foot of the mountain shown below, you’ll find your nodes.

Location #2: 16°, 87°

Location #3: 17°, 88°

At these coordinates, look for this sharp-edged cliff. Underneath it, you’ll find ores scattered on the track all over the way.

Location #4: 30°, 85°

This location is above the Magmasaur cave which you can see below as the purple shining place. The ores are beside the skeleton above the cave.

Location #5: 38°, 85°

Location #6: 48°, 75°

This location is at the south edge.

Location #7: 46°, 72°

This location as at a distance from the volcano shown below. Here, at the coordinates, you’ll find a Geyser with metal ores all around it.

Location #8: 38°, 66°

Location #9: 20°, 72°

Nodes are at these coordinates right next to a glitch. This is also a cave down below.

Location #10: 31°, 76°

These are all the viable locations found so far. If you know of any other metal abundant locations, do share with us in the comments below.