ARK Genesis Magmasaur Location And Taming Guide

Magmasaur is a fire-based creature in Ark Genesis that acquires its strength and charges up attacks through heat. Magmasaur performs the best when in hotter climates such as lava caves and the cold will reduce its performance.

When tamed, you can utilize Magmasaur as a Tank, Mobile Forge, Golem Killer, Mineral Gatherer, and Boss Fighter. Because Magmasaur is a fire-based creature, therefore, the saddle on Magmasaur is heat resistant. It will protect the player from heat or lava when riding.

You can harvest all the powers of Magmasaur if you tame him. We, therefore, have made a complete guide on how to find and tame Magmasaur in ARK Genesis.

Ark Genesis Magmasaur location

Magmasaur can be found all over the Volcano biome in Ark Genesis. You can find him more commonly in Volcano Cave than in any other region in the Volcano biome. If you enter the lava cave when it’s erupting, your whole screen is going to freeze. Therefore, you must be careful of that before entering.

If you want to learn about all the spawn locations of Magmasaur, you can look at the map image below:

How to tame a Magmasaur

The Magmasaur dislikes water and is attracted to heat, like lava. The heat-resistant saddle that Magmasaur has, protects the survivor from heat, lava, and fire. Given its appearance, you can find the Magmasaur in the volcanic biome.

To build up his attacks, Magmasaur consumes anything which also acts as a Refining Forge to smelt Metal and refine other resources.

If Magmasaur comes in contact with anything with a cold temperature, like water, he starts weakening and slows down.

There are some drops that can be harvested from Magmasaur. These drops include

Raw Meat

Raw Prime Meat

Sulfur

Basic stats

The basic statistics of each attribute of Magmasaur includes

Health: 3000

Stamina: 500

Oxygen: 200

Food: 2000

Weight: 550

Melee Damage: 1202

Movement Speed: 100%

Torpidity: 725

Walking Speed: 300

Swimming Speed: 150

Taming the Magmasaur

When Magmasaur comes in front of you as an opponent, there are some attacks that you should know about.

Magmasaur strikes a fireball that can destroy wood, stone, and metal structures within a few foundation ranges of the attack.

Then another attack is a short-range explosion if a survivor or tamed dinosaur comes a little close. This short-range attack takes down any under-geared player.

Magmasaur has resistance to lava and the player should maintain their distance between themselves and Magmasaur if they attempt to get their eggs.

Using ranged tools to attack Magmasaur due to it having more short-range attacks. Using a strong ground tame is more advantageous in Magmasaur’s case.

Magmasaur fires projectiles that have a short-range explosion attack that is deadly for the survivors who are close to it. These projectiles can easily wipe away your wood, stone, and metal base.

Rocket Launcher and Bloodstalker are good weapons as they can lift you when you fire with them. The crossbow is another weapon that is beneficial due to its ability to lure Magmasaur away from its egg.

When it comes to the weaknesses of Magmasaur then it is weak against cold temperatures. Around water and when it rains, Magmasaur gets weak and slows down.

Magmasaur cannot be tamed and to obtain it you need to steal their eggs and then raise them.

You need to feed them 20x Ambergris which is harvested in the Genesis lunar biome. Getting ambergris from the green-tinted rocks is very uncommon. Once Magmasaur consumes Ambergris, it restores 500 food.

Favorite food

After your Magmasaur has grown into an adult, it eats foods like

Giant Bee Honey

Stone

Raw Prime Meat

Cooked Prime Meat

Raw Meat

Cooked Meat

Vegetables

Berries

Organic Polymer

Magmasaur reduces the weight of some resources while they are in its inventory. The resources and the amount is listed below.