ARK Genesis Bog Biome Glitch Locations Guide

Glitches are scattered throughout the map of Ark Genesis. You can fix them using the HLN-A to get rewards like Hexagons and XP. Fixing Glitches will also reveal the storyline of The Genesis. This detailed guide will cover the locations of all the Glitches you can find in the Bog Biome.

ARK Genesis bog biome glitch locations

The map below covers all the locations where you can find the Glitches in Bog Biome.

Location #1

This bog glitch location is present on a huge tree stem located at Latitude 69.9 and Longitude 77.0.

Location #2

This bog glitch location is present in a swampy area. The glitch is on the ground at Latitude 57.3 and Longitude 84.7.

Location #3

This bog glitch location is present in an underground location. The glitch is at Latitude 74.4 and Longitude 76.4.

Location #4

This bog glitch location is on a tree stem high above the ground. The glitch is at Latitude 70.1 and Longitude 76.6.

Location #5

This bog glitch location is on a platform area in the foggy swamp. The glitch is in the center of the area at Latitude 60.2 and Longitude 59.4.

Location #6

This bog glitch location is present near an illuminated rock. The glitch is at Latitude 84.2 and Longitude 74.7.

Location #7

This glitch location is present under a big structure. The glitch is at Latitude 83.5 and Longitude 60.6.

Location #8

This glitch location is present just at the start of a huge tree stem. The glitch is at Latitude 72.6 and Longitude 69.9.

Location #9

This glitch location is present at a ledge on the side of a mountain wall. The glitch is at Latitude 67.2 and Longitude 78.2.

Location #10

This glitch location is present on a ledge on the side of a hill. The glitch is at Latitude 66.2 and Longitude 67.5.

Location #11

This glitch location is at the ground between some trees. The glitch is at Latitude 67.2 and Longitude 72.9.

Location #12

This glitch location is present in a canyon under the mountains. The glitch is at Latitude 66.4 and Longitude 75.3.

Location #13

This glitch location is present on the ground under a huge tree. The glitch is at Latitude 64.2 and Longitude 74.7.

Location #14

The glitch is at Latitude 72.5 and Longitude 76.6.

Location #15

This glitch location is present on the top of an airship high in the sky. The glitch is at Latitude 59.7 and Longitude 61.0.

Location #16

This glitch location is on a platform area in the foggy swamp. The glitch is in the center of the area at Latitude 73.1 and Longitude 84.9.

Location #17

This glitch location is present on the ground under a huge tree. The glitch is at Latitude 63.7 and Longitude 76.5.

Location #18

This glitch location is present on a huge tree stem located at Latitude 57.6 and Longitude 61.7.

Location #19

This glitch location is present on the top of a cliff located at Latitude 57.2 and Longitude 69.1.

Location #20

This glitch location is present under a tree stem, on the ground in the swamp at Latitude 61.4 and Longitude 74.7.

Location #21

This glitch location is present on a tree platform on the stems Latitude 71.8 and Longitude 69.4.

Location #22

This glitch location is present under a tree stem, on the ground in the swamp at Latitude 79.3 and Longitude 72.6.

Story Notes Glitch

The story notes locations can be unlocked in any order.

Location #1

This glitch location is present on the ground under a huge tree. The glitch is at Latitude 66.4 and Longitude 84.9.

Location #2

This glitch location is present on the top of an airship high in the sky. The glitch is at Latitude 73.6 and Longitude 83.6.

Location #3

This glitch location is present on the side of the tree. The glitch is at Latitude 71.1 and Longitude 76.8.

Location #4

This glitch location is present on the ground under a huge tree. The glitch is at Latitude 73.5 and Longitude 76.9.

Location #5

This glitch location is present on the top of a cliff located at Latitude 75.3 and Longitude 75.7.

Location #6

This glitch location is present under a tree located at Latitude 68.0 and Longitude 59.7.

Location #7

This glitch location is present at Latitude 70.8 and Longitude 75.0.