Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Hightail Lizard Farming Guide

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is full of some creatures and ingredients that you can use in many useful ways. One of these creatures in Zelda Breath of the Wild is Hightail Lizard, a rare creature you can use to upgrade armor and make useful potions.

You must want resources like Hightail Lizards if you want high mobility speed for Link. This guide will tell you about Hightail Lizards in Zelda BOTW and their farming methods.

What are Hightail Lizards

Hightail Lizards are rare creatures, but they are scattered throughout the Hyrule map. They are slow-response creatures and are highly likely to shoot off if they are let to escape. You can find them mostly in places where there is a large grass.

They have several different benefits, and their most prominent use is as an ingredient to make an elixir that can boost the movement speed of Link.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Hightail Lizard locations

The Hightail Lizards can be located somewhere in east and west Nucleda. They are also in the forests of the Great Plateau. They are usually covered in big grass, close to the large trees. You need to cut off the grass to find them using the spin attack of Link.

A certain location of Hightail Lizards in Zelda BOTW is the region near Serenne Stable’s fields. They can usually be found sunbathing on rocks, trees, or walls during the day and hiding in caves or under rocks at night. They are very fast and elusive creatures, so catching them can be difficult.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You can also purchase them from Beedle at Lakeside Stable and South Akkala Stable.

How to farm Hightail Lizards in Zelda BOTW

There are a few methods to farm Hightail Lizards in Zelda Breath of the Wild. One of the easiest ways is to go to the Dueling Peaks Stable, located in the center of the map. Here, you will find a merchant named Beedle who sells bugs, including Hightail Lizards.

The price of these lizards is relatively high, so you may want to sell other items to Beedle to get enough rupees to buy them. If you want to get them without spending money, you must find them in the wild, inside the grass.

You will need to cut the grass using weapons like Soldier’s Broadsword. Since these lizards can easily run off, you must sneak up on them in stealth mode. You can use Sheikah Armor set for this purpose. Once you find a Hightail Lizard, crouch down and approach it slowly. When you get close enough, press the A button to grab it.

The best places to easily find these creatures are around Rucco Maag Shrine and at a field near Tah’loh Naeg Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Uses