How To Get More Stamina In Zelda: Breath Of The Wild

In Legend of Zelda: BOTW, there is a vast world that Link has to explore as he has awoken into a completely unknown world. On this journey, the Link explores the open world, faces many challenges, and needs to fight different enemies. All this requires his Stamina to be excellent in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

Stamina plays a vital part in BOTW as it gives Link the power to climb, run, fight, do things, and succeed. In this Zelda BOTW guide, we will discuss how you can increase Link’s stamina for efficiency in his performance.

How to increase Stamina in Zelda Breath of the Wild

Increasing Link’s Stamina in BOTW helps him explore the world by giving him the energy to climb and discover more areas. There are many ways throughout the game to increase Stamina, but most of the stamina build comes from completing different shrines and earning Spirit Orbs.

You can earn the Spirit Orbs by exchanging a Stamina Vessel or a heart container in Zelda Breath of the Wild. The three stamina wheels give Link the majority of the ten stamina boost upgrades and give him enough Stamina to reach the destination. Still, you can upgrade the Stamina even more with the Overfill mechanic.

Apart from the base stamina wheels, the overfill mechanic helps Link get extra ones. However, Link will always utilize his Stamina first in Zelda BOTW. The extra stamina also cannot be refilled like the base ones.

You can use it for a specific task. It’s better to keep the extra Stamina for the big fights like with the Lynel. The extra stamina wheels gained using the overfill mechanic are indicated in yellow, and the base ones are green.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

How to maximize the Stamina with overfill mechanic

Overfill mechanic for Stamina in Zelda BOTW doesn’t support stacking, and therefore there’s some limit to the stamina upgrade you can achieve using the overfill mechanic. However, you can still achieve the stamina upgrade using this mechanic much more than the normal ones. Here is how you can do it:

Sleeping at Inn

Earning the stamina upgrade in Zelda Breath of the Wild is pretty simple. Go to the particular Inn in any of Hyrule’s major cities. As you enter the Inn, you will find comfortable beds. Sleeping on these beds costs 80 Rp, and as you wake up after a good sleep, you will have some heart and an extra wheel of Stamina.

Eating enduring items

Cook different meals with enduring items and make Link eat them. As Links eats it, he will get the extra Stamina in Breath of the Wild. Some items on cooking will maximize stamina upgrade, and one such item is Endura Carrot.

As you cook the Endura Carrots x5 together in a pot and make Link eat them, he will get two overfilled Stamina wheels. This will therefore get you five stamina wheels in total, showing that Link’s stomach has upgraded to the maximum.