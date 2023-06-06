Map pins are the staple of any open-world RPG, guiding players to various activities and locations. The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt is no different and features a massive map, loaded with countless activities. Map Pins are small markers on the map that help The Witcher 3 players figure out where a certain activity or location can be found.

Map pins in The Witcher 3 consist of Monster Nests, Signposts, Notice Boards, quests and a lot more. All these will help you navigate the map with ease so you don’t get lost. We have prepared this guide to help you unlock all the map pins, so you don’t have to put a lot of effort into finding something in The Witcher 3.

How to unlock all map pins in The Witcher 3

Initially, sections of the map in The Witcher 3 are hidden by fog of war or question marks. At first glance, you will never figure out what activities are available at certain question marks on the map.

Unlocking map pins is especially important for the players who have just started a new game or New Game Plus run of TW3 and don’t want to go through all the question marks again to discover them. So to tackle this issue for most players, we will tell you about all the possible ways of unlocking all The Witcher 3 map pins.

Notice boards

The most conventional way of revealing the map pins in The Witcher 3 is by reading the notice boards. This will take a lot of time, and every time only a few pins will appear on the map. You can find notice boards through the map of Witcher 3, some are linked to quests so you will get to them during particular quests.

Merchants

Some merchants in The Witcher 3 can sell you maps that will reveal some fast travel points on the map. Like right after entering Skellige, the first merchant will sell you some maps, so it is another way of unlocking all pins on the map.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

In most cases, you eventually have to visit the question mark and discover the location, so it is not a fast method of unlocking the map pins in TW3.

Using console commands to unlock map pins

The fastest way to unlock all map pins in The Witcher 3 is by using console commands. This is the most straightforward way of unlocking all map pins. But this is only available for PC users and not enabled by default.

To enable the console commands for PC, there are different methods that we have covered in our separate guide, so you can check out that if you still don’t know how to enable console commands in Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Once you have enabled the console command, you must press F2 or ~ to bring up the screen to enter cheats. You will find different cheats to show pins, and here we will discuss them, so you know which one you want to use in The Witcher 3.

Below we have covered some console commands for unlocking the pins, saving you a lot of time.

ShowKnownPins(1)

This is the first console command you can use to show pins that were not available on your map before. These are the pins that unlock after you go to some notice boards in the Witcher 3 and read notices. Some of these pins are also quest specific, which unlock during some quests.

So these pins are really helpful, and you don’t have to visit every notice board to discover some area on the Witcher 3 map.

ShowKnownPins(0)

On the other hand, if you have already revealed all the map pins and want to get the question marks to start the adventure again, then this cheat code is for you. This will turn all the revealed locations on the map back to question marks, and you have to discover them all again to reveal them.

ShowPins(1)

After that, we have the ShowPins(1) console command. This works similarly to the first command we discuss, but this one reveals the map pins of the treasure and related things in The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt.

Replacing 1 with 0 in the console command will revert all the changes on the map after you use the command with 1. Now only the fast travel points locations are missing, but don’t worry, as we have you covered on this as well.

ShowAllFT(1)

Now when it comes to the locations of all the fast travel points in the game, the above cheat works best. This will reveal all the fast travel points on the map and save you a lot of time. Now you can simply click on them to travel fast to most places in TW3 and easily complete quests.

All these commands will help you to unlock all map pins in TW3 Wild Hunt. But these will only work on the PC; what about other platform players? Don’t worry; there is a mod that can also reveal all map pins in the Witcher 3.

The Witcher 3 Show Pins mod

The Show Pins mod is one of the solutions for all the players who play The Witcher 3. You can download this mod from Nexusmods, and once installed; it will reveal all map pins on the Witcher 3 map.

If you don’t know how to install this mod, you can check out our best mods guide, as it has all the information you need to know for installing the mods in The Witcher 3.