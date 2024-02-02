The Witcher 3 Magic Lamp Quest Guide

The Magic Lamp Quest is among the secondary quests that are part of Keira Metz’s storyline in The Witcher 3. You will need to complete a certain quest called Wandering in the Dark first, after which Keira will mention the magic lamp that was promised to her by an elf. You can choose to help Keira find it, and this will start the Magic Lamp quest in The Witcher 3

The Magic Lamp is not an easy item to find, as you will need to solve a riddle related to it in order to find it. However, since the Magic Lamp is a highly useful item that dispels illusions to reveal hidden areas and more, you should definitely complete the Magic Lamp quest in The Witcher 3 as soon as possible.

Head to the cave with Keira

Keiri will ask you to help her in order to find the Magic Lamp at the hidden cave in The Mire. This is a relatively easy quest, as the recommended level for undertaking it is Level 6 in The Witcher 3. Apart from that, you will also be facing an enemy Golem at the end of this quest, so you need to come prepared before embarking on the Magic Lamp quest.

If you initially choose not to help Keira, you can always pick up the Magic Lamp quest again before sailing to The Isles of the Mist in TW3. However, you will still need to follow her as this time around; you will need to take the archway as it will serve as the quickest route to reaching Keira at her earlier location as she will also be present down there searching for the Magic Lamp.

FYI If you accept Keira’s request to find the Magic Lamp and then leave the cave without doing so, it will be considered a failed quest. Similarly, if you set sail to The Isle of the Mists, the Magic Lamp quest will be locked and deemed among the other failed quests in TW3.

You can then simply follow Keira as she heads down the short stairway to enter another room which will have a riddle on the wall. You can observe the riddle using your witcher senses, and you will notice that there are four statues in the room as well. Geralt will then ask Keira to translate the verses of the riddle in The Witcher 3.

Solve the Magic Lamp riddle in The Witcher 3

The Magic Lamp Riddle in The Witcher 3 is not an easy one to decipher, and Keira will read the following lines:

“Four guardians, four flames, standing proud in a line. The First to light his fire dared not march on the end. The Second, by the First, played a woeful lament. The Third kept close to his faithful beast. The fourth marched not beside the First, yet like the Second, played a tune. And thus they stood o’er their queen, who slept beneath the flickering stars”.

In order to solve the Magic Lamp riddle, you will simply need to light the statues on either end in the correct order. If you are unable to figure out how to solve the riddle, don’t worry as I will help you with the exact order to light the flames for the Magic Lamp riddle.

Start with the first statue on the right side and then move left to light the first statue on the left side. Keira will exclaim that there will be a movement behind the wall, which signals that you are on the right track.

Now, you will need to head to the right end and light the second statue on the right side. With three statues lit, there will only be one remaining on the left end, so after you light that up, you will have solved the Magic Lamp riddle in TW3.

TIP There are a total of four statues, and if you start from the left end, then you can follow this order for the Magic Lamp puzzle to light them up (Statue 3, Statue 2, Statue 4, and Statue 1).

Following the correct order to light the braziers in front of the statues is highly important when solving this riddle for the magic lamp in The Witcher 3 because if you make a mistake lighting the wrong one, it will spawn some wraiths, which can be a pain to deal with.

Enter the Hidden Room

Once you solve the Magic Lamp Riddle completely, the hidden door will unlock, allowing you and Keira to pass to another hidden room. You will see some candles lit near a large tombstone. Geralt will remark it as being the Sign of the Gull in The Witcher 3. The Magic Lamp will be present there, and Keira will pick it up, and then you can leave the place.

You can pick up Sage’s Notes near the Sign of the Gull and also loot a wooden chest on the right side to acquire items such as Cavalry Boots, etc., in TW3.

Discovering the Place of Power

After that, you will need to find an exit, so follow the marker on your map. At this point, instead of leaving the hidden room, you can turn right and find some large stone steps leading to another way. You can climb those and find another area with a Place of Power in The Witcher 3.

Interact with the Place of Power to improve your Yrden sign.

Defeat the Golem (optional)

Fighting the Golem is optional at this point during the Magic Lamp quest, but if you want to get your hands on a hidden treasure, then you should defeat the Golem. Once the Golem has been defeated, loot the chest that it was protecting. There will also be a wall in the area that you can break down with Aard to find even more hidden loot.

After you are done with the looting, you can follow the marker to exit the cave and this will conclude the Magic Lamp quest. As part of completing this secondary quest, you will earn 100 Experience Points.

After completing Magic Lamp, you will automatically get the next quest in her storyline: An Invitation from Keira.