Contemplating which weapon is best for you in Wild Hearts? When it comes to hunting games and taking down giant kemonos in Wild Hearts, the correct weapon will go a long way in ensuring victory. Since not all weapons are of equal strength, a Wild Hearts weapons tier list should help make it easier to help you choose.

To be able to perform amazing combos you have to practice with your weapon of choice and ensure your preferred playstyle fits. Each weapon presents a unique combat style but that uniqueness doesn’t mean the weapon is stronger. Because of the ease of use and damage, some are ranked above others in our Wild Hearts weapons tier list.

Wild Hearts s-tier weapons

The best of the best, easy-to-use, and highly effective weapons in Wild Hearts fall under the S-tier of weapons tier list.

Nodachi

When it comes to Giant swords however the Nodachi is the go-to. This weapon is quite heavy and has slower, but more powerful attacks, making it easier to control with a combination of forceful upward strikes and spinning slash strikes. To get the most out of the Nodachi, you’ll have to wind up your charge. This requires you to successfully dodge enemy attacks.

Landing successful hits will speed up this process, so try to stay in stance and attack from there. If you charge it up to the highest level, you will be able to unleash some of the most dangerous attacks in the game. If you want hard-hitting, charge-focused strikes with slower attacks, then the Nodachi is the perfect choice for you.

Karakuri staff

The Karakuri staff is a medium-weighted weapon that offers versatile Universal in that it can use the Karakuri to mutate between five different forms as you attack. Not only will you be able to show off your skills with flashy style, but you’ll also be able to generate impressive damage.

By utilizing special attack inputs, you can even tap into the most powerful mutation of the Karakuri staff, the giant sword, which even gives the Nodachi a run for its money.

So, if you’re having difficulty deciding on and sticking to just one weapon, the Karakuri staff and its many forms could be the perfect choice for you – plus, the giant staff looks breathtaking.

A-tier weapons

Bow, Clawblade and Karakuri Katana fit in this category thanks to their decent damage output and versatility. These weapons shine even in the hands of beginner skill players.

Bow

If you’re the type who prefers to stay out of harm’s way while still dealing heavy damage, then the bow is the weapon of choice. With its long-range attacks and great mobility, you can dash around your enemy while shooting arrows from a higher stance.

This weapon requires a decent amount of skill and accuracy, but will allow for insanely powerful damaging bursts and explosions of damage so if dealing tons of burst damage at a range while remaining mobile is your goal then the bow is definitely one for you.

Claw blade

I If you like to specialize in quick movement insane aerial combat and rapid flurries Of devastating attacks then the Claw Blade is for you. You can use it to attach yourself to a monster like a grapple hook, and then zip around the sky for added safety.

Dash back to the grapple point for powerful assaults. If you’re into spinning, slashing and delivering combos while soaring through the sky the Claw Blade is the ideal choice.

Karakuri Katana

The katana is a great choice for newcomers to the world of Wild Hearts. It’s of medium weight and short-range but has great balance and strong offensive capabilities. One of the benefits is that even when attacked by a monster, your karakuri gauge won’t be lost.

With the Karakuri Katana, you can reach an Unbound State, where it turns into a whip-like blade with extended range and power, allowing you to cause more damage. You can either go for fast-hitting attacks or more powerful area-effect strikes, but at the expense of your stamina.

If you’re into weapons that cause high damage and interesting whip blades, this might be the one for you!

B-tier weapons

While these weapons aren’t bad per-se, their slow speed or high skill requirement not so great or fun to use, putting them in this tier of our weapons list. This is especially true for beginners although veterans might be able to perform amazingly with them.

Bladed Wagasa

The lightweight, close-range Bladed Wagasa is very effective in warding off incoming attacks, as well as providing high penetration airborne moves. It’s the only weapon that has a parry that can block all sorts of oncoming attacks.

Players can capitalize on this weapon to do huge amounts of damage if they’re well-versed in parrying and chaining together hits – as every parry and hit will add to the weapon bar, thereby increasing the damage.

This weapon has excellent defensive play it’s also an impressive damage dealer but only if you’re good at parrying and landing continuous attacks.

Maul

While this weapon needs a lot of muscle to wield and has a shorter attack it does provide a range of high-impact attacks and combinations but this weapon actually has another trick up its sleeve.

By timing your combos correctly you can extend the handle of them all opening up new combo paths. This will also increase its range and damage output. So if you’re looking for the slowest but most impactful hitting weapon you can’t go wrong with the Maul.

Cannon

Unlike other weapons in Wild Hearts, the ranged hand cannon is heavy and slow to wield, but it makes up for this with its immense power. The Hand Cannon uses devastating ammo which can be replenished by creating Ki Bases on the ground and then standing on them. However, this does make you vulnerable as you have to stay within the base area to recharge.

This vulnerability and slow style of the hand cannon makes it quite difficult to use in Wild Hearts, especially for solo players as the kemono will be focused on you instead of allies. So if you like to live dangerously and want to juggle resource management, Cannon is ideal for you but probably not a good weapon for most players.