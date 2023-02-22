Wild Hearts Bow Guide

When played optimally, the Wild Hearts Bow might be the best weapon currently in Wild Hearts. If you like to tease the enemies from afar and do not like facing them close, Bow is your ultimate weapon in this game.

You can even change the stance of the Bow by using different attacks, adjusting it horizontally and vertically. However, with this weapon, you require some excellent stamina management.

You can use this weapon from the start of Wild Hearts and deal the highest consistent damage output. The Bow is broken when it comes to multiplayer of Wild Hearts. You can bring down enemies quickly and take the fights away from them.

How to use Bow in Wild Hearts

The only ranged weapon available from the start in Wild Hearts is Bow. You can use it to fulfill your dream of becoming an excellent archer while taking down the deadly creatures in the game.

The main advantage of using Bow lies in the ranged attacks you can perform. You need to keep your distance from your foes during combat. It is also crucial to hit the soft spots of Wild Hearts Kemonos to make a quick end of the fight, but this requires intensive training. Working on your aim can be fruitful during the challenging situations in Wild Hearts.

Make use of the charging feature on your Bow to deal maximum damage on Wild Heart Bosses. Hold your attack button for a few seconds before launching the arrows toward your enemies. Each charged-up arrow deals substantial damage if you hit it at the soft parts of the monsters.

You must stay on your feet in combat and escape any incoming attacks by sliding or dodging. You should not indulge in short-range combat and always try to keep your distance from the foes. The weapon is not that heavy compared to the Maul, making you move quickly between places and allowing you to make quick plays.

The most crucial aspect you must learn to use Bow in Wild Hearts efficiently is the difference between the two stances. You must remember that if you hold the Bow horizontally, it is Haya’s stance; if it is vertically, then Otoya’s.

The Haya stance is ideal for quick plays, but the damage output is not excellent. You can have great agility and quick shots to take out weak enemies. The multiple arrows allow greater crowd control, but you might have to switch to mighty arrows against strong enemies.

The Otoya stance allows you to fire charged-up shots to inflict massive damage. Use these arrows against the stronger Kemonos to win the fight quickly and move on with the Wild Hearts story.

To unleash the true potential of Bow, you need to learn the attacking combos. If performed at the right time from the proper distance, all combos can prove to be the death for Kemonos. You need to understand how the combination of primary and advanced attacks can open many winning opportunities for you against every type of enemy in Wild Hearts.

Bow basic chains and attacks

To understand the attacks, it is vital to grasp the input keys. Since the game is released for different gaming Platforms. We will use L to indicate the light damage and the Haya stance. For heavy damage, H is used, indicating the vertical Otoya stance.

The Bow is a bit simple regarding creating combos and firing the Kemonos. You can change your stance from light damage to high damage by pressing the square button In PlayStation and F for PC.

You need to press R2/Right mouse click to initiate the arrows toward your enemies. Remember, the haya stance deals light damage while Otoya allows you high-damage shots.

Bow Haya Combo: Press L multiple times

Press L multiple times Bow Otoya Shot: Hold H

Hold H Rapid Burst Haya: Triangle/Scroll, Hold L

Triangle/Scroll, Hold L Volley Haya: 2x Triangle/Scroll, Hold L

Advanced Bow combos

Resonated Arrow: L, change stance, H

L, change stance, H Shockwave Otoya: Create Crate, Climb Crate, H

Create Crate, Climb Crate, H Arc Shot Haya: Create Crate, Climb Crate, L

Create Crate, Climb Crate, L Burst Haya: Triangle/Scroll, Hold H

Triangle/Scroll, Hold H Resonant Otoya: 2x Triangle/Scroll, Hold H

The Resonated Arrow combo is recommended instead of the simple Haya and Otoya stance arrows. You can deal substantial damage by combining the Rapid Burst Haya with the Resonant Otoya combo. You must land as many arrows as possible in Haya’s stance and then explode them using charged arrows from Otoya’s stance.

You can also use the sidestep buttons according to your platform to dodge the incoming attacks while firing the light and high-damage arrows toward the Kemonos.

Use the Arc Shot Haya to inflict damage on enemies rushing toward your position. This attack increases your chances of landing hits on the soft parts of Kemonos.

The attack combinations using basic Karakuri provide more significant damage and strengthen your Bow after every attack. You can use the Haya arrows right after hitting the Shockwave Otoya combo and inflict more damage due to the boost in its level.

If you combine it with Spring Karakuri, you will fire three arrows irrespective of your stance, providing an excellent opportunity to inflict devastating damage on the foes.

Bow tips

The Bow is an excellent weapon that allows you to cover all your bases if used correctly. The Bow will enable you to have great mobility, making it easy to move away from enemies whenever any danger arises.

You must ensure that you land and detonate as many arrows as possible in Haya and Otoya’s stance. Use the strengthening feature on your Bow before firing the charged arrow in Otoya’s stance to deal maximum damage.

You can keep on firing this combination without worrying about stamina, as simple Haya arrows are free of cost. You will have enough stamina to perform other attacking combos.

You can also take full benefit of the basic Karakuri, making it possible for you to land maximum damage to the enemies.