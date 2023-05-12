Wasteland 3 Aspen Walkthrough

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the entire Wasteland 3 Aspen questline with detailed information and few hidden secrets so make sure to read the entire guide.

Once you’ve eliminated Valor Buchanan, your next stop is Aspen. Aspen is found at the north part of the map and it’s a part of the main quest in Wastelands 3. In this quest, you must find Victory Buchanan in the Little Hell Resort and at the end you’ll have to make a decision about his role in the quest.

Wasteland 3 Aspen

Initially in the area, you’ll find a group of Breathers to take care off, you’ll find the Welcome Lodge Key in possession of one of the Breathers.

Find a Truck containing the Employee Longue Key instead and open the side of the building.

Grab the loot and enter the room. Here, you can find Opie. Opie is a merchant and has a number of useful items up for sale, including the Pup Scout Camping Guide and the Bear Suit Outfit.

There’s a terminal in the small room that allows you to use the turrets and kill the Breathers. In the same room, look around the bar to find a corpse with the Veteran Ranger’s Star accessory.

Using the turret, kill all the Breathers in the area and find the Gift Shop key along with the M1989A1 assault rifle.

Use the key to access the gift shop. From here, you can use the terminal to lower the drawbridge that will grant you access to the next area for the quest.

Once you cross the drawbridge, you will get a message from Riley. From here on after you receive the message, continue on until you reach the fork in the road.

You can head North from the blooding sign “Set Yourself Free” or you can head east by passing through the construction area.

This is not a critical decision that you have to make right now. You can choose any path and at any point, you can come back to this fork and got the other way. Either way what ever path you chose, you will come face to face with some goons working for Victory Buchanan, fight Federico and then you’ll continue north.

Both the paths are filled with traps so you’ll need to be careful. We would still recommend taking the northern path, even though it seems more ominous, because it allows you to get the jump on your enemies.

North Path Walkthrough

Once the final activation takes place, everyone is able to cross. Moving on to the next area, the next area consists of spiked turbines that are deadly so stay away from them.

Toss the Wounded NPC to the fans and activate a switch, then activate the next switch and so on till you clear out the area and come to a dirt path.

This dirt path has a lot of Explosive traps on it so be careful as you go on it. You will find many containers that you can lot, but don’t get greedy as this may cause you to fall into a trap. The most special item that you can find on this path is the Death lance sniper rifle.

As soon as you get to the next building, don’t immediately open the door. Instead, interact with the broken valve and cause flames to burn the growlers.

Reach the final area with the help of the switch but keep an eye on the explosive traps here. Once you’ve reached the final area, you’ll be behind Federico and his Breather troops.

To pass time, you can always wreck the generator for the turrets and grab the Wasteland Hawk pistol from the container

East Path Walkthrough

The Construction area has several Breathers roaming here and there along with multiple chests with a good amount of loot in them.

There’s a shed with a safe that provides you with ammo and Purifier flamethrower; which is very handy for a situation like this.

As you progress, you can find a generator. Activate it and this will allow you to use the nearby terminal. With this terminal, you can raise the cover, granting you access to the storage area.

Once you’re inside the storage area, you’ll find weapons, ammo along with grenades and a Terminal which allows you to disable robot defenses which then allows you to take all the loot in the lockers without fearing the robots.

Loot such as Cold Comfort shotgun, Sawsword bladed weapon, Wasteland Hawk pistol, and Nidhogg machine gun.

Also, you can find the Hearty Henry creepy doll near a corpse in a duffel bag in the corner of the area.

Federico

Now, for the battle with Federico, head up the stairs. It’s recommended to head north through the traps instead of grabbing all the loot in the construction site.

The North side allows you to attack from behind on Federico and his troops.

Keep an eye on the breathers in the area as well and once you’ve taken care of the adversaries, take the Gondola Building Key and grab the loot before powering up Gondola.

Activate the lift and your next stop is the Little Hell Resort.

Little Hell Resort

Little Hell has become quite like its namesake. Not only have a lot of people have been killed in the resort, but you can also find Hardee Knox being burnt alive right Infront of you!

Anyways, head inside and come across a few Breathers to take care of at the lounge. Head right into the room and find find Cpl. Riley Woodson badly injured and nailed into the ground.

Heal him with the help of First Aid 6 and you’ll come to know about Buchanan from Woodson who tells you detailed information about Buchanan’s evil plans and how he has kept hundreds of people hostage.

Now it’s your duty to rescue them and kill the Buchanan.

There’s a locker room on the left of the corridor, find an intercom there and you’ll have Ash on the other side talking about how he’s going to blow up the hostages.

Take his words seriously and move through the corridor grab the picture of the Gift quest item then destroy all the robots.

Head left into a room to find the Gift, here you’ll receive few dialogue options. You can show Gift the picture you found earlier. If you have mechanics 7 or Explosives 8, you’ll find out about the bomb on Gift’s wheelchair. With Kiss Ass 8 you can make Gift let Pizepi go.

Talk to Pizepi and once the conversation is over, explore the lab and find the chemical contraption. Mix the chemicals to form a laxative that you’ll need later.

Now, talk to Dr. Hyde to heal you up and you can also buy medical items from him.

The next stop is the Kitchen, head into the Kitchen to come across Gertrude the Gruesome along with other mobs.

To take them out, you need the Nitrogen tank, use it and blast them. Now, open the freezer with the key found in Gertrude’s corpse.

Let La Loca eat food while you take care of Buchanan. Don’t forget to grab the Anabolic Injector accessory from the containers there.

Take each Breather out from the pool to the entrance and grab the Sauna Maintenance Key to find multiple items in the backroom.

The pool is drained with the help of the computer, the corpses are equipped with weapon and possess money.

The door of Sauna is unlocked through the pipes which frees Estin Ward. Head right and meet Llewellyn at the southeast side of the initial room.

He is injured therefore use First Aid to heal him. He possesses the key to Hundred Families’ vault however, it’s in his stomach so the only way to get it is by killing him and picking it from his insides.

The containers there include a Note to Llewellyn, Wasteland Hawk Pistol and audio cassette.

Now to enter the vault you can Kill Llewellyn, use the laxative we made earlier, use lockpick 10 to open the door.

Once you’ve entered the vault, you’ll find a lot of useful items. Take these items and head back to the main lounge area when you’re supposed to use the Golden Hammer to break the wall near where you found Riley.

Behind that wall is a hidden room with the Patriarch’s Prototype Hammer weapon in it.

Return to the main section of the vault and you’ll encounter some breathers. Kill them to acquire the Guest Suites Keys. Now, unblock the foot on the left side and encounter the sisters of Isaac Reed. You’ll find each one standing on a plate.

This is an evil trap which is set up in a manner if one sister is misbalanced from the step, the entire place explodes. Use the panel on the wall and disable this trap. Grab your items and enter the door on the right to see an injured Ranger, Rook.

Heal him and talk to him, Grab the Ferocious Francesca Creepy Doll from the chest in the room and head out the hallway.

In the hallway you’ll notice something weird, look up to the vents, that’s poison gas being sprayed all across the area. Simply step on to the wooden plate in the suites and disable the gas before it kills everyone.

Another player has to interact with the generator to put an end to the trap. Once the hostages are rescued, return to Ash’s room and confront him.

Here you’re given options to either arrest or kill him. You’ll receive the Patriarch Wing Key and a Commando Armor from the safe in the room.

To reach the Patriarch Wing, use the hallway on the right and find Gwendolyn Reed there, deactivate both generators near the staircase to disable all the turrets.

From Gwendolyn’s room, use the side door to head onto a snowy passage.

This passage leads you to the upper level of the facility and opens an opportunity for you to regroup your team and prepare for the battle against the Breathers.

Once the Breathers are taken care of, open the door and it’s the moment of conclusion where you’ll decide what to do with Victory Buchanan.

Victory Buchanan welcomes you as you head inside his chambers, the outcome is dependent upon the choices of dialogues. Dialogues such as:

Attack – This choice will end the quest immediately. You will shoot Vic in the head with a pistol and that’s all. No battle, no hassle. Though this is the easiest option, this will displease Patriach as they wanted you to bring in Vic alive and kicking.

Lie – This option will also result in Vic’s death. Once you chose this option, Vic’s Clarence will kick in and it will drop a frag grenade, that will kill Vic in the blast.

The Gift turned on you, We freed the Rangers and Kiss Ass 10 – these options will open up in the order mentioned and through these options, you can sweet talk Vic. This is the main way you are supposed to complete the quest as this is the only way you can capture Vic alive.

If he dies, you’re still left with useful item such as Vic’s Piece (a pistol) and the Mermaid Ornament (for your Kodiak).

The other three option leads Victory to offer his role in your team.

You can arrest him to end the quest and he’ll be sent to Ranger HQ Brig or you can kill him or even accept his assistance in your team.

The choice is yours and make sure to grab every valuable item from his room such as Best Boss skill book (Leadership +1) and Polar Vortex assault rifle.

Meanwhile, the bathroom has a cassette and the K-Cannon revolver.

A toaster is found with the Poke Action Figure, telling Patric about this reward you with Peek & Poke ornament for the Kodiak. In the end you can check the map at the corner of the room.

Now, what if Vic was with you? If that happens then there would be many changes made especially when you’re exiting the Little Hell resort.

You interact with Gwendolyn Reed; Vic releases her without causing any harm. Entering the Gift’s lab, Vic tries to blow her up while a bomb is attached to a wheelchair.

During the interaction with Ash, Vic gets upset about the fact that his childhood friend betrayed him.

At the lounge area, Rook and La Loca order to you get rid of Vic, that you must do that. Hard Ass 8 can be used on Rook but if you failed to confront them, both will get hostile and you’ll have to kill them both.

You can also visit the graves of Larra and Livia where Vic does additional commentary. Larra’s grave is found at Broadmoor Heights’ park, for Livia’s grave, you must visit Hoon Homestead.

Bringing Vic to meet Patriarch’s Place starts a commentary from Patriarch and you’ll find Liberty Buchanan. Finally, in the end, you’ll encounter a very noticeable and important character for criticism to end this quest.