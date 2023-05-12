In our Wasteland 3 Skill Books Locations guide, we will pinpoint the hiding spots and locations of all the Skill Books you can find in this post-apocalyptic.

Skill Books in Wasteland 3 are consumables that you can use once to unlock a specific skill for a given character.

Wasteland 3 Skill Books Locations

Each Skill Book has a skill associated with it which it boosts. Below we have listed the Skill books, which skill they boost, and where they can be found.

Kumite: A History

Effect: +1 Brawling

Location: This skill book is located in a locker at Bellamy Wards Workshop which is in the Garden of the Gods. To enter the workshop, you will need Mechanic level 3. The locker requires Lockpick level 3 to unlock.

The Shade Tree Mechanic

Effect: +1 Mechanics

Location: This skill book can be found inside a locker in the Machine Shop in Colorado Springs. You will visit this shop during the main quest.

The Locksmiths Companion

Effect: +1 Lockpicking

Location: To find this skill book, visit the jail after you recruit Hope Emerson the Jailer. The Skill book will be inside a desk there.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Tippy Toes

Effect: +1 Sneaky Shit

Location: This Skill book can be found in the casino in Little Vegas. Search the chest in the room next to Delgado to find it.

The Infantrymen’s Bible

Effect: +1 Automatic Weapons

Location: To get this skill book, save the Hoon Homestead during the Heads or Tails Secondary Mission.

After saving the Homestead and completing the mission, visit the Homestead to find the Skill book on a corpse.

The Red Wire or The Blue Wire

Effect: +1 to Explosives

Location: To find this skill book, visit Arapaho Caravan. Go inside the right-side building to find the skill book inside a chest.

The Drill Sergeants Phrase

Effect: +1 to Hard Ass

Location: This skill book is received as a reward for completing the Nightmare In The Bizarre mission.

Fix It

Effect: +1 Toaster Repair

Location: This skill book can be bought from Ananda Rabindranath after you recruit him to your base.

Negotiated Settlement

Effect: +1 Kiss Ass

Location: This skill book can be found at a Church in Broadmoor Heights.

Grey’s Anatomy

Effect: +1 First Aid

Location: This skill book can be found in a bunker during the Lords of War mission. The skill book is in a pile of books inside a flooded room in the bunker.

Be the Dog

Effect: +1 Animal Whisperer

Location: This skill book can be found near the Denver Airport.

The Brooklyn Bridge

Effect: +1 Barter

Location: This skill book is present in a mine that can be accessed by finding a world map from a side mission after completing Denver’s main mission.

Weinberger Guide to Body Armor Customization

Effect: +1 Armor Modding

Location: Currently unknown.