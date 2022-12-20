Best Vaznev-9K Loadout In Warzone 2

The Vaznev-9K is a variant of the Bizon from the previous Call of Duty games. In Warzone 2, however, the Vaznev-9K submachine gun packs more punch in comparison with a high fire rate for excellent close to medium-range encounters.

The Vaznev-9K belongs to the Kastovia Platform and can be unlocked by leveling up the Kastov-74u to level 15.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best Vaznec-9K loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Vaznev 9K loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Rear Grip True-Tac Grip Vaznev-9K level 10 +1.00 ⮃ and -0.45 ⮀ Laser FSS OLE-V Laser EBR-14 level 10 Muzzle XTEN RR-40 PDSW 528 level 13 +1.34 ⮃ and +1.00 ⮀ Stock Markeev R7 Stock Minibak level 9 -4.00 ⮃ and 0.00 ⮀ Magazine 45 Round Mag M4 level 5

The True-Tac Grip is an excellent attachment to boost mobility, providing higher ADS and sprint-to-fire speeds. You will have much faster aiming and speed, eliminating multiple enemies within a few seconds.

To further boost ADS and sprint to fire speed, we have included FSS OLE-V Laser, allowing you to take down enemies swiftly. Additionally, this attachment provides excellent stability while aiming, taking your aim and movement to the top level. However, your red beam will be visible to the enemies making them aware of your presence.

Another attachment that enhances your mobility to play aggressively is Markeen R7 Stock. This attachment enhances your aim down sight and crouch movement speed. Additionally, boosting sprint speed allows you to take down enemies swiftly.

The XTEN RR-40 is the best attachment in this class. Allowing you to deal more damage and providing a boost to your bullet velocity, making the kills easier. You will stay hidden from the enemies due to sound suppression, allowing you greater chances of surprising and eliminating the enemies. Your gun recoil will be much more manageable due to this attachment, as it controls the recoil.

Lastly, the 45-Round Mag will make sure that you have enough ammo for an entire enemy squad.