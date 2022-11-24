Best Warzone 2 PDSW 528 Loadout Guide

The popular P90 has returned in Call of Duty: Warzone 2 as the PDSW 528, featuring the same high firing rate and large ammunition capacity that make it the perfect submachine gun to clear out rooms.

The PDSW 528 belongs to the Tactique Defense Platform in Warzone 2. You can unlock it after reaching player level 5, making it one of the earliest SMGs you can get in the game.

Unlike most other submachine guns, the PDSW 528 has high hip-fire accuracy which you can take advantage of early on. All you need to do is get in close enough to spray.

The following guide will tell you how to build the best PDSW 528 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best PDSW 528 loadout and attachments

Right off the bat, if you have crossed level 23/30, you can modify your PDSW 528 with all the below-mentioned attachments. This will improve damage, increase bullet velocity and adjust recoil.

Muzzle: XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13)

XTEN RR-40 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 13) Barrel: 9.5″ DUKE-30 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 2)

9.5″ DUKE-30 (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 2) Stock: CQB Stock (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 5)

CQB Stock (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 5) Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 25)

Bruen Q900 Grip (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 25) Comb: TV Taccomb (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 23)

The XTEN RR-40 is a mandatory muzzle requirement for the PDSW 528. It increases your bullet velocity and damage range while reducing your overall recoil. In addition, you will get sound suppression for stealth kills.

9.5″ DUKE-30 improves both your ADS speed and your hip recoil, giving you the option of either spraying or aiming. CQB Stock further boosts your ADS speed but also allows you to sprint faster, a valuable feature for an SMG weapon.

Bruen Q900 Grip will increase your sprint-to-fire speed and give another boost to your ADS speed. Finally, we have the TV Taccomb which works together with the Bruen Q900 Grip to enhance your mobility and aiming in WZ2.