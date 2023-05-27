Best Lachmann-556 Loadout In Warzone 2

The Lachmann-556 is not as popular as most of the other assault rifles in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. There are a lot of better options such as the Kastov 762 and the Kastov-74u for example.

The real interest in the Lachmann-556 is that you can build it to become a Grau. If you played WZ1, you will remember the Grau for its ability to beam enemies at range without any recoil. This made it the most popular go-to weapon for almost all of its seasons.

Belonging to the Lachmann & Meer Platform, you can unlock the Lachmann-556 by leveling up Lachmann-762 to level 13.

The following guide will tell you how to make the best Lachmann-556 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best Lachmann-556 loadout, attachments, tunings

Slot Attachment Unlock Requirement Attachment Tuning Muzzle Harbinger D20 STB 556 level 18 +1.35 ⮃ and +1.00 ⮀ Barrel 15.9” Lachmann RAPP Lachmann-762 level 3 +0.50 ⮃ and +0.40 ⮀ Optic Aim-OP V4 BAS-P level 5 Underbarrel VX Pineapple 556 Icarus level 14 +0.03 ⮃ and +0.00 ⮀ Magazine 40 Round Mag TAQ-56 level 7

Start with the Harbinger D20 for the muzzle. It offers sound suppression with increased bullet velocity, damage range, and recoil smoothness, all of which are highly necessary for the Lachmann-556.

Get the 15.9” Lachmann RAPP for the barrel to further boost your recoil control and improve stability to ensure your shots land at long range.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The VX Pineapple should be your choice when it comes to the underbarrel. It gives you a lot of advantages like accuracy and hip recoil control. Most importantly, it reduces the kick of the weapon, so you will get better weapon control for automatic fire.

While optics are purely personal, the Aim-OP V4 offers a clear vision. You can switch to the VLK 4.0 optic but at the cost of your ADS speed.

Lastly, you should get the 40-round Mag to keep the bullets flowing through your Lachmann-556. Your ADS speed is not affected while using this mag and you can reload quickly as well during your fights.