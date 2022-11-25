Best Warzone 2 STB 556 Loadout Guide

The STB 556 assault rifle is one of the most commonly looted weapons in Warzone 2 and is the AUG A3 bullpup from the previous Call of Duty games.

It offers low recoil and high accuracy for excellent mid-range fights. The weapon is an example of the perfect balance between power and stability.

The STB 556 belongs to the Bruen Bullpup Platform and can be unlocked by reaching a player level 41.

The following guide will help you build the best STB 556 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

Best STB-556 loadout and attachments

Muzzle : Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18)

: Harbinger D20 (unlocks at STB 556 level 18) Barrel : 24.4″ Bruen S-620 (unlocks at STB 556 level 14)

: 24.4″ Bruen S-620 (unlocks at STB 556 level 14) Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56 (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 6)

: FTAC Ripper 56 (unlocks at Lachmann-762 level 6) Comb : Bruen TS-30 Comb (unlocks at HCR 56 level 15)

: Bruen TS-30 Comb (unlocks at HCR 56 level 15) Optic: SZ Holotherm (unlocks at PDSW 528 level 12)

A good sound suppressor such as Harbinger D20 will help you lay low on the radar. It also has additional qualities that give this AR high Bullet Velocity and increased range. The low range of the ARs in WZ2 is also backed by this attachment.

Moving down to the barrel attachment. The long barrel 24.4″ Bruen S-620 will provide bullet stability and accuracy due to its heavy weight. If you are into improving the Hip Fire accuracy, this attachment will also help with that.

The heavy recoil of the AR in WZ2 can be minimized using the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel attachment. The heavy inner texture of this attachment allows you to have more smoother and accurate shots.

The perfect shot of any kind requires a nice vision. For that, we have chosen the SZ Holotherm. Thermal Target Identification allows for identifying the enemy bodies using the heat signature.