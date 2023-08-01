How To Get Wakizashi Dagger In Elden Ring

The Wakizashi is a dagger that can be paired with any Katana of your choice in Elden Ring. This dagger alongside a heavy damage-dealing Katana makes a seriously lethal combination and choice of weaponry. It scales with Strength and Dexterity as every other weapon in this game and has a D rank for both. Glimpses of Wakizashi can be seen in the hands of Bloody Finger Okina, an invader NPC phantom.

This guide is dedicated to the location, stats and builds of this weapon.

Wakizashi Location in Elden Ring

The Wakizashi dagger can be found on a corpse deep in the Gaol Cave. These catacombs are present in the western region of Caelid and can be reached through fast traveling to Astray From Caelid Highway North site of grace and then traveling directly west. This cave is present in the wall of a cliff and can be unlocked using a Stonesword key. You cannot enter this cave without a Stonesword Key.

Getting this item can be a lengthy and confusing process. Don’t fret, we’re here to help.

Enter the cave and take the first right. After that follow the route and when the cave splits, go left. Make a right at the jail cell door you see in the wall on your right. Follow the route till the hole in the ground. Drop down from there and keep going in the direction you were going.

You will reach a big room yet still continue straight. After dropping from the ledge, make a left. Once you reach another big space, make a right and keep following this path until you reach another split in the path. This time take a right.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

You will reach a room with a staircase. Go up and peek on the balcony. You will find the lever which will unlock the way to Wakizashi. Jump down from there and continue towards the right. Drop down from the ledge again, make a left and you will notice a room that has been opened. Pillage the remains of the three corpses. One of them has the Wakizashi. Just fast travel to any site of grace you want to get out of the catacombs.

What does the Wakizashi do in Elden Ring?

The Wakizashi is a dagger and can be used as an offensive weapon. You can deal damage to enemies while wielding this dagger. But the true way to use this is by pairing it with a Katana. By doing this, you will be able to parry oncoming attacks and counter them perfectly. This technique can be achieved by its own special skill called Quickstep.

This dagger also has the Blood Loss Buildup passive skill called Hemorrhage which can increase your damage at any given instance.

The Wakizashi can be upgraded using Smithing Stones and can be infused with Ashes of War. This means that you can experiment with it using different Ashes of War to find the perfect mix for you.

Wakizashi Stats

The Base stats for this weapon are as follows;

94 Physical Damage

33 Crit Attack Boost

·42 Physical Damage Negation

·24 Fire Damage Negation

24 Magic Damage Negation

24 Lightning Damage Negation

24 Holy Damage Negation

12 Guard Boost.

Wakizashi Builds

While you can dual-wield Wakizashi itself, the dagger shines well when use with Katanas in one hand. You can infuse Parry Ash of War to this dagger which will help you parry enemy attacks while you can strike the stunned enemies with your main hand Katanas. Dagger’s damage scaling with Dexterity and Strength makes it a decent choice for dealing damage. Furthermore, Quickstep can also make things fund an interesting making Wakizashi a worthy weapon to have.

And if you just want to use Wakizashi, you can use any Katana build that will go well for it.