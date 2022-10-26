Victoria 3 Economy Tips

Victoria 3 compels its players to implement all the economics knowledge they have, into the game. You would be dealing with so many things to stabilize the economy of your country. Here are some economy tips which you want to know to build a happy and prosperous nation in Victoria 3.

How to master the economy of Victoria 3

Economy is the very reason behind every nation’s well-being. Having a sound knowledge about how things work, how to meet the demands of people, and how to set pricing and taxation, is really important to excel in Victoria 3.

However, it’s not that easy. Dealing with the masses requires practice. But don’t worry, with the economy tips for Victoria 3 mentioned below, you will find running the country easier.

Don’t bother with the cash values

When playing Victoria 3, there are some numbers being shown on the top left corner of the screen. The last figures shows how much money you have in your hands.

If that quantity is green, it means you have reserved money. You have money in your coffers. But if that quantity is red, it means you’re in debt.

What you have to do is never mind that quantity if it is red. Having green figures is not bad. Although they are good. But if that quantity is red, some anxious people start worrying and start taking the wrong steps to make it green.

If it’s red, it means you have more money circulating in the market. You have invested your money in the market and it is actually levitating your economy.

You are building more opportunities, you are building more goods which in turn raises the amount of tax you collect. So, it means you are in no way in loss.

If that quantity is green, it means you just have your money stocked. It is not earning you something, it is just lying useless and nothing more.

Balance buys orders and sell orders

This tip is going to require all of your economics knowledge as we are going to talk about demand and supply wholly. Buy orders and sell orders necessarily means the demand and supply.

If you open the market’s menu, you are going to see buy orders and sell orders columns below. Buy orders mean demand and sell orders mean supply.

It’s simple, the more production of a certain good you have, the lesser price of it will be. If the production is less, the price will be higher and the supply will be lesser.

So, you have to balance things in a beneficial way. For instance, if you expand your industries and start producing more, the price will drop. The industries will not be able to bear their own expenses. Hence the tax will reduce.

If you raise the prices, pops won’t be able to afford them and this will raise radicalism and will cause rebellion.

There are types of goods. Some are called necessities (wood, cloth, sugar etc.), some are called luxury, some are industrial goods and some are armed goods.

So, the tip here is to minimize the prices of necessities. More people will be able to afford them and their lifestyles will improve. They will have more money to spend on other things like furniture and art.

Keep luxury items expensive. Wealthier groups of people will buy them and will improve the overall economy.

Start free trading

The tip here is to start free trading. Well, there might be some objections here but let us justify why we are enforcing free trading.

You cannot possibly be producing all the goods that you need unless you own the whole world. There would be certain items that you are producing in a larger scale and are good at producing them.

So, what you need to do is to trade them against other things that other countries are good at producing and you need them. This will ultimately increase the volume of trade and will increase the competitiveness in the market.

In this way, you will be expanding your industries. You will be basically industrializing around and you will create more jobs which in turn will get you more taxes. And the economy will grow.

Remove the migration controls

Removing migration controls increases the number of people migrating to your country. If you are already doing good in terms of people living standard, you might want to remove the migration control to increase your population.

There are certain benefits of having more people living in your country. The more pops you have, you will have to produce more resources and eventually you will have more people to tax.

Consider upgrading the infrastructure

As your economy rises, you will have more pops migrating to your country, you will need an expansion in the infrastructure of your country for the smooth running of processes.

Although construction requires money it is something you cannot escape. It is inevitable and a beneficial thing in disguise.