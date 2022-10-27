How To Improve Standard Of Living In Victoria 3

In Victoria 3, you don’t want your people to simply become robots and cogs in an industry. Instead, you want them to live a more luxurious and finer life. To do so you must raise their Standard of Living.

This is especially important if you don’t want them to rebel and lead a revolution against you. So to avoid that the following guide will help you increase the Living Standard in Victoria 3.

How does Standard of Living affect you in Victoria 3

In Victoria 3, your Living Standard is the measure of your population’s ability to survive and thrive in the country.

The people of your country have certain requirements and Needs. These needs are dependent on their wealth. If their wealth increases, their need for greater variety and quality of goods increases.

The country’s population will spend their wages to purchase goods to fulfill these Needs. If their wage exceeds their needs their Wealth will increase.

There are three ranks/tiers of Standard of Living in Victoria 3. These categorize your citizens according to their social and wealth status.

Lower Strata: This segment is paid the least in wages and there are no qualifications required to join. Occupations include Machinists, Peasants, Slaves, Clerks, Farmers, Laborers, and Servicemen

Middle Strata: This segment is paid an average salary and there are certain qualifications required to join. Occupations include Clergymen, Engineers, Officers, Academics, Bureaucrats, and Shopkeepers

Upper Strata: This segment is the highest paid in the game and includes Capitalists and Aristocrats.

The person’s Standard of Living is directly related to the Strata that they belong to, and once it drops below a certain value it contributes to Turmoil.

You must ensure that your population is able to obtain all their needs and have enough money left over to increase Wealth. The following strategies will help you do so.

How to raise your Standard of Living in Victoria 3

Raise wages

Increasing wages is the quickest way to increase the Living Standard in Victoria 3. To do so you must ensure that buildings employing the population are recording a positive balance.

Wages increase as a building attracts more people to work, which is only achieved if it is profitable.

Subsidizing the building can improve wages, even though it draws from the state treasury, it is a quick way to increase the Living Standard.

Having a competitive workforce also forces the wage structure to be higher.

You must also try to develop in a wide range of industries instead of a few. Though lower strata jobs will still offer lower wages, improving every industry will contribute to increasing the average wage and thus the average living standard of the country.

You also have direct control over the salary of Government and Military employees, so you can directly allocate greater wages to them from the Budget.

Ensuring a Healthy supply line of goods can also improve the Living Standard. A greater quantity of goods at reasonable prices will allow the lower-wage population segment to afford them.

Raise welfare spending

Introducing Welfare Spending is another quick way to increase the Living Standard of people under a certain minimum wage.

Enabling this through your laws will result in Welfare Payments received by a certain population segment below the set Normal Wage. The normal wage is decided by the average wages across the entire nation.

Players can also implement the Old Age Pension Welfare Law to improve the Standard of Living.

Reduce taxes

Reducing taxes will have an indirect effect on your citizens. When they pay reduced taxes, they will have more money to spend on themselves. This, however, is a double-edged sword.

Reducing taxes also means that you have a reduced income, which in turn means a lower budget to spend on the people.

How to manage taxes and taxation capacity

Tax generation is the most vital part of a country’s economic potential. However, managing your taxes involves a complicated mechanism and is very important when it comes to the wealth of your Pops.

Naturally, you would want to keep the taxes in balance. This means that they’re not so high that your Pops are unhappy with it, but not so low as you can’t generate enough money either.

Even though you may decrease the taxes to provide your Pops with a better Standard of Living, that doesn’t necessarily mean that you are generating that tax efficiently.

There is an important mechanism that determines how efficient your country is at generating Tax – Tax Capacity.

Tax Capacity works in a system of points, where each point you have will allow you to efficiently generate tax from 10,000 Pops in a State.

This means that if your population grows beyond control to a point where it exceeds the respective tax capacity usage values, your overall tax collection efficiency will decrease.

For example, if you have a tax collection value of 272.5, but a tax capacity usage value of 2283, which largely exceeds the minimum value, your overall Tax collection will drop to -88%.

All of that is a waste of useful money, and we want to manage the Tax Collection values so that there are minimal losses of money while at the same time the taxes aren’t high enough to put the overall population in unrest.

This can be done by researching certain Society Technologies or by constructing a lot of Government Administration Buildings in that State.

The main way to handle this problem would be to follow the latter. It can be made even more effective if the Government Administration Buildings are built across the whole state rather than at a single point like Capital or Urban cities.

That is how you can actively keep your Taxation in check – minimalizing losses while not overburdening the population – but it will not be easy.