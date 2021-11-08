In this guide, we have listed some of Call of Duty Vanguard Best Kar98k Loadouts that will help you take down enemies at long ranges. And below, we have listed the suitable attachments and perks for each Kar98k loadout.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Kar98k Loadouts

There are a number of Sniper Rifles in CoD Vanguard that you can go for; but there really is none other like the fan-favorite Kar98k. Aside from being one of the best weapons in Vanguard, this sniper is a force to be reckoned with once you’ve gained mastery over its handling.

Below, we’ll be showing you what attachments, perks, and equipment to go for in order to get the most out of your Kar98k class setups in CoD Vanguard during gameplay.

Loadout #1

This Kar98k class setup aims to ensure that you can get one hit kills from very long ranges, while also having minimal and easy to control recoil.

Kar98k Attachments

FB Stabilizer­­­ Muzzle

Krausnick 560mm LWS03K Barrel

Short Stock

FMJ Rounds

Leather Rear Grip

Driller Proficiency

Deep Breath Kit

Loadout

Ratt Handgun

Throwing Knife

Stim

Perks

Ninja

Radar

Double Time

Kar98k Class Setup #2

The second loadout for Kar98k in CoD Vanguard we are listing is mostly similar to the first loadout, with minimal changes to some attachments. This loadout still has one-shot kill capability and great recoil control.

Kar98k Attachments

G28 Compensator Muzzle

Krausnick 560mm Barrel

Short Stock

Heavy Foregrip Underbarrel

FMJ Rounds

Leather Rear Grip

Driller Proficiency

Deep Breath Kit

Loadout

Ratt Handgun

Throwing Knife

Stim

Perks

Ninja

Radar

Double Time

Loadout #3

In this loadout, we will be using attachments and perks which will maximize movement speed with the Kar98k. This will allow you to be mobile in combat while keeping the one-shot kill capability.

Kar98k Attachments

FB Stabilizer

Krausnick 560mm LWS03K Barrel

Short Stock

M1930 Strife Underbarrel

Lengthened Rounds

Fabric Rear Grip

Ice Veins Proficiency

Surplus Kit

Class Setup

FS Fighting Knife

Throwing Knife

Stim

Perks