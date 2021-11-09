With the new installment to the Call of Duty franchise, CoD Vanguard has launched a series of World War II weapons and one of them is the Combat Shotgun with the best range out of all shotguns in Call of Duty Vanguard. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Call of Duty Vanguard Best Combat Shotgun Loadouts.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best Combat Shotgun Loadouts
If you’re the type of player who’s looking forward to going up-close and personal with your adversaries in Call of Duty Vanguard, then there’s no better option for you than the Combat Shotgun. This savage weapon will be yours to keep once you’ve successfully reached Level 14.
The Combat Shotgun is by far the best and the most effective weapon in its class as it’s capable of killing an opponent with a single shot and that too up to 15-meters.
However, using it is not the easiest thing to do as it’s quite aggressive in nature when it comes to actually handling it. Therefore, with the best attachments, best loadouts, and best perks you can master this weapon and can go on a killing streak in CoD Vanguard.
Combat Shotgun ‘Optimal Handling’ Class Setup
As mentioned before, the Combat Shotgun in CoD Vanguard is really difficult to handle as it’s known for being an aggressive weapon so, the first setup we’ll be looking at focuses on its versatility and perfect grip attachments.
Attachments
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Chariot 16″ Short
- Optic: N/A
- Stock: CGC 2m Wire
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Ammo Type: Incendiary
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Quick
Loadout
- Secondary Weapon: Machine Pistol
- Lethal: Thermite
- Tactical: Stim
Perks
- Survival Training
- Radar
- Lightweight
DPS Focused Loadout
Once you’ve set the best gripping attachments for the aggressive nature of your weapon, it’s time to focus on its firepower with our second setup of the Combat Shotgun in CoD Vanguard.
Attachments
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Chariot 16″ Short
- Optic: N/A
- Underbarrel: M1915 Steady
- Ammo Type: Packed Powder
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Proficiency: Disable
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Loadout
- Secondary Weapon: DP27
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
- Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade
Perks
- Ninja
- High Alert
- Lightweight
Long Range Combat Shotgun Class Setup
At last, the final setup for the best Shotgun in Call of Duty Vanguard, the Combat Shotgun. This setup focuses on providing the weapon a high accuracy and an increased range.
Attachments
- Optic: G16 2.5X
- Muzzle: M97 Full Choke
- Barrel: Framble 23” No. 4M
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip
- Stock: CGC 3M Adjustable
- Ammo Type: Slug
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Loadout
- Secondary Weapon: MP40
- Lethal: Demolition Charge
- Tactical: Mk V Gas
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Overkill or Lightweight