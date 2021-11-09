With the new installment to the Call of Duty franchise, CoD Vanguard has launched a series of World War II weapons and one of them is the Combat Shotgun with the best range out of all shotguns in Call of Duty Vanguard. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Call of Duty Vanguard Best Combat Shotgun Loadouts.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Combat Shotgun Loadouts

If you’re the type of player who’s looking forward to going up-close and personal with your adversaries in Call of Duty Vanguard, then there’s no better option for you than the Combat Shotgun. This savage weapon will be yours to keep once you’ve successfully reached Level 14.

The Combat Shotgun is by far the best and the most effective weapon in its class as it’s capable of killing an opponent with a single shot and that too up to 15-meters.

However, using it is not the easiest thing to do as it’s quite aggressive in nature when it comes to actually handling it. Therefore, with the best attachments, best loadouts, and best perks you can master this weapon and can go on a killing streak in CoD Vanguard.

Combat Shotgun ‘Optimal Handling’ Class Setup

As mentioned before, the Combat Shotgun in CoD Vanguard is really difficult to handle as it’s known for being an aggressive weapon so, the first setup we’ll be looking at focuses on its versatility and perfect grip attachments.

Attachments

Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : Chariot 16″ Short

: Chariot 16″ Short Optic : N/A

: N/A Stock : CGC 2m Wire

: CGC 2m Wire Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube

: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Ammo Type : Incendiary

: Incendiary Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit: Quick

Loadout

Secondary Weapon : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal : Thermite

: Thermite Tactical: Stim

Perks

Survival Training

Radar

Lightweight

DPS Focused Loadout

Once you’ve set the best gripping attachments for the aggressive nature of your weapon, it’s time to focus on its firepower with our second setup of the Combat Shotgun in CoD Vanguard.

Attachments

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

M97 Full Choke Barrel: Chariot 16″ Short

Chariot 16″ Short Optic: N/A

N/A Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

M1915 Steady Ammo Type: Packed Powder

Packed Powder Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Proficiency: Disable

Disable Kit: Fully Loaded

Loadout

Secondary Weapon: DP27

DP27 Lethal : MK2 Frag Grenade

: MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: No 69 Stun Grenade

Perks

Ninja

High Alert

Lightweight

Long Range Combat Shotgun Class Setup

At last, the final setup for the best Shotgun in Call of Duty Vanguard, the Combat Shotgun. This setup focuses on providing the weapon a high accuracy and an increased range.

Attachments

Optic : G16 2.5X

: G16 2.5X Muzzle : M97 Full Choke

: M97 Full Choke Barrel : Framble 23” No. 4M

: Framble 23” No. 4M Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube

: 12 Gauge 5 Round Tube Rear Grip : Stippled Grip

: Stippled Grip Stock : CGC 3M Adjustable

: CGC 3M Adjustable Ammo Type : Slug

: Slug Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Loadout

Secondary Weapon: MP40

MP40 Lethal : Demolition Charge

: Demolition Charge Tactical: Mk V Gas

Perks