Automaton is widely considered one of the best assault rifles amongst the CoD Vanguard community. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with the best loadouts for Automaton in Call of Duty Vanguard.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best Automaton Loadouts
Automaton in CoD Vanguard can suit your playstyle whether you’re looking for a close-range, medium-range, or long-range battle. It’s almost one of the best weapons in CoD Vanguard currently unless it gets patched.
Furthermore, it has an insane fire rate with hardly any recoil, and its Time to Kill (TTK) is praiseworthy as well.
We can further tweak Automaton through different attachments, perks, and loadouts, and in this guide, we will go over the three Best Automaton Class Setups for Multiplayer.
Automaton Low-Level Class Setup
For a beginner, this Automaton loadout in Vanguard is perfectly suitable. It accounts for the mistakes that you could make early on in the game and is best for getting used to the game’s dynamics.
Here are the attachments, perks, and loadouts that you’ll need for this build:
Attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Barrel: Zac 600MM BFA
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Stock: Empress Broadsword
- Proficiency: Spotter
- Kit: Fast Melee
Equipment
- Secondary: Ratt
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stim
Perks
- Fortified
- Radar
- Lightweight
Automaton Medium-Level Loadout
For medium-level players, who are looking to find a perfect blend of accurate shooting and free movement across the enemy ranks, this build is a treat.
Find all the relevant attachments, perks, and loadouts below:
Attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip
- Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Stock: Empress Broadsword
- Proficiency: Pressure
- Kit: Surplus
Loadouts
- Secondary: M1 Bazooka
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stim
Perks
- Dauntless
- Radar
- Scavenger
High-Level Class Setup
This Automaton class setup should be your go-to choice if you are a high-level player in COD Vanguard. Among other attachments, Subsonic, the M3 Ready Grip, and the Rubber Grip make this weapon far deadlier and reduce its recoil.
Below are all the attachments, perks, and loadouts of this Automaton build:
Attachments
- Muzzle: Mercury Silencer
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Barrel: Anastasia Sniper
- Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter
- Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Subsonic
- Rear Grip: Rubber Grip
- Stock: Empress Broadsword
- Proficiency: Spotter
- Kit: Surplus
Loadouts
- Secondary: M1 Bazooka
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Stim
Perks
- Fortified
- Radar
- Scavenger