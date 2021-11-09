Automaton is widely considered one of the best assault rifles amongst the CoD Vanguard community. In this guide, we will get you up to speed with the best loadouts for Automaton in Call of Duty Vanguard.

Call of Duty Vanguard Best Automaton Loadouts

Automaton in CoD Vanguard can suit your playstyle whether you’re looking for a close-range, medium-range, or long-range battle. It’s almost one of the best weapons in CoD Vanguard currently unless it gets patched.

Furthermore, it has an insane fire rate with hardly any recoil, and its Time to Kill (TTK) is praiseworthy as well.

We can further tweak Automaton through different attachments, perks, and loadouts, and in this guide, we will go over the three Best Automaton Class Setups for Multiplayer.

Automaton Low-Level Class Setup

For a beginner, this Automaton loadout in Vanguard is perfectly suitable. It accounts for the mistakes that you could make early on in the game and is best for getting used to the game’s dynamics.

Here are the attachments, perks, and loadouts that you’ll need for this build:

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Barrel: Zac 600MM BFA

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Stock: Empress Broadsword

Proficiency: Spotter

Kit: Fast Melee

Equipment

Secondary: Ratt

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Perks

Fortified

Radar

Lightweight

Automaton Medium-Level Loadout

For medium-level players, who are looking to find a perfect blend of accurate shooting and free movement across the enemy ranks, this build is a treat.

Find all the relevant attachments, perks, and loadouts below:

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Underbarrel: Carver Foregrip

Barrel: ZAC 600MM BFA

Optic: Slate Reflector

Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Frangible

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: Empress Broadsword

Proficiency: Pressure

Kit: Surplus

Loadouts

Secondary: M1 Bazooka

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Perks

Dauntless

Radar

Scavenger

High-Level Class Setup

This Automaton class setup should be your go-to choice if you are a high-level player in COD Vanguard. Among other attachments, Subsonic, the M3 Ready Grip, and the Rubber Grip make this weapon far deadlier and reduce its recoil.

Below are all the attachments, perks, and loadouts of this Automaton build:

Attachments

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer

Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

Barrel: Anastasia Sniper

Optic: MK 3 Sunfilter

Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 45 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Subsonic

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: Empress Broadsword

Proficiency: Spotter

Kit: Surplus

Loadouts

Secondary: M1 Bazooka

Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Stim

Perks