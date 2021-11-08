The AS44 might not be everyone’s favorite when it comes to Assault Rifles you can find in Call of Duty Vanguard, but with just the right modifications, you can improve it a whole lot. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Call of Duty Vanguard Best AS44 Loadouts.
Call of Duty Vanguard Best AS44 Loadouts
The assault rifle AS44 is one of the weakest ARs currently available in CoD Vanguard. It might be one of the fastest weapons in Vanguard but it loses its points when it comes to accuracy and recoil control especially over medium to long-range.
Despite being an assault rifle, the AS44 in Vanguard isn’t a particularly good weapon at long or even medium range and its strength lie in close quarters thanks to its incredibly high fire rate. However, it does have a drawback which is the high recoil due to the high fire rate. But still, the AS44 is one of many formidable weapons in CoD Vanguard.
Below we’ve listed the 3 top-notch AS44 class setups for CoD Vanguard with attachments, perks, and equipment that’ll help you with playing around with the AS44. Each loadout is meant for a different playstyle, so pick accordingly.
AS44 Optimal Recoil Class Setup
The first loadout we have created for the AS44 focuses on the gun’s higher fire rate. As mentioned before, AS44 comes with a sick fire rate but a great recoil.
To tackle the ridiculous recoil, we’ve listed the loadout below which has a set of attachments that enhances the versatility of this assault rifle.
Attachments
- Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer
- Barrel: Kovalyvskaya 615mm
- Optic: Monocular Reflector
- Stock: ZAC 12B Custom
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 30 Short 60 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Lengthened
- Rear Grip: Polymer Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: On-Hand
Loadouts
- Secondary: Machine Pistol
- Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade
- Tactical: Smoke Grenade
Perks
- Fortified
- Tracker
- Double Time
Crazy Fire-Rate Class Setup
This AS44 loadout focuses on optimizing the gun around its really fast fire rate to better help you keep your gun on your enemy’s head.
Attachments
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: Kovalyvskaya 615mm
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Zac 12b Custom
- Underbarrel: SMLE Pistol Grip
- Magazine: 30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags
- Ammo Type: Frangible
- Rear Grip: Fabric Grip
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fully Loaded
Loadouts
- Secondary: Machine Pistol
- Lethal: Thermite
- Tactical: Stuns
Perks
- Ghost
- Radar
- Demolition
AS44 ‘LMG’ Loadout
This loadout is fully automatic and gives the LMG experience with the same mobility as an assault rifle. This provides the benefits of rapidly getting rid of multiple enemies in rapid succession without the need to reload. If you are worried about your aim or holding down an angle, this AS44 class setup in CoD Vanguard is definitely worth checking out.
Attachments
- Muzzle: G28 Compensator
- Barrel: Kovalevskaya 420mm
- Optic: Nydar Model 47
- Stock: Zac Skeletal
- Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip
- Magazine: 30 Russian Short 60 Rounds
- Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip
- Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds
- Proficiency: Sleight of Hand
- Kit: Fast Melee
Loadouts
- Secondary: Luger
- Lethal: Gammon Bomb
- Tactical: 69 Stun Grenade
Perks
- Training
- Radar
- Double Time