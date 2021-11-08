The AS44 might not be everyone’s favorite when it comes to Assault Rifles you can find in Call of Duty Vanguard, but with just the right modifications, you can improve it a whole lot. In this guide, we’ll be showing you Call of Duty Vanguard Best AS44 Loadouts.

The assault rifle AS44 is one of the weakest ARs currently available in CoD Vanguard. It might be one of the fastest weapons in Vanguard but it loses its points when it comes to accuracy and recoil control especially over medium to long-range.

Despite being an assault rifle, the AS44 in Vanguard isn’t a particularly good weapon at long or even medium range and its strength lie in close quarters thanks to its incredibly high fire rate. However, it does have a drawback which is the high recoil due to the high fire rate. But still, the AS44 is one of many formidable weapons in CoD Vanguard.

Below we’ve listed the 3 top-notch AS44 class setups for CoD Vanguard with attachments, perks, and equipment that’ll help you with playing around with the AS44. Each loadout is meant for a different playstyle, so pick accordingly.

AS44 Optimal Recoil Class Setup

The first loadout we have created for the AS44 focuses on the gun’s higher fire rate. As mentioned before, AS44 comes with a sick fire rate but a great recoil.

To tackle the ridiculous recoil, we’ve listed the loadout below which has a set of attachments that enhances the versatility of this assault rifle.

Attachments

Muzzle : F8 Stabilizer

: F8 Stabilizer Barrel : Kovalyvskaya 615mm

: Kovalyvskaya 615mm Optic : Monocular Reflector

: Monocular Reflector Stock : ZAC 12B Custom

: ZAC 12B Custom Underbarrel : M1941 Hand Stop

: M1941 Hand Stop Magazine : 30 Short 60 Round Mags

: 30 Short 60 Round Mags Ammo Type : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit: On-Hand

Loadouts

Secondary : Machine Pistol

: Machine Pistol Lethal: MK2 Frag Grenade

MK2 Frag Grenade Tactical: Smoke Grenade

Perks

Fortified

Tracker

Double Time

Crazy Fire-Rate Class Setup

This AS44 loadout focuses on optimizing the gun around its really fast fire rate to better help you keep your gun on your enemy’s head.

Attachments

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Kovalyvskaya 615mm

: Kovalyvskaya 615mm Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Stock : Zac 12b Custom

: Zac 12b Custom Underbarrel : SMLE Pistol Grip

: SMLE Pistol Grip Magazine : 30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags

: 30 Russian Short 60 Round Mags Ammo Type : Frangible

: Frangible Rear Grip : Fabric Grip

: Fabric Grip Proficiency : Sleight of Hand

: Sleight of Hand Kit: Fully Loaded

Loadouts

Secondary: Machine Pistol

Machine Pistol Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stuns

Perks

Ghost

Radar

Demolition

AS44 ‘LMG’ Loadout

This loadout is fully automatic and gives the LMG experience with the same mobility as an assault rifle. This provides the benefits of rapidly getting rid of multiple enemies in rapid succession without the need to reload. If you are worried about your aim or holding down an angle, this AS44 class setup in CoD Vanguard is definitely worth checking out.

Attachments

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

G28 Compensator Barrel: Kovalevskaya 420mm

Kovalevskaya 420mm Optic: Nydar Model 47

Nydar Model 47 Stock: Zac Skeletal

Zac Skeletal Underbarrel: M3 Ready Grip

M3 Ready Grip Magazine: 30 Russian Short 60 Rounds

30 Russian Short 60 Rounds Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Pine Tar Grip Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

FMJ Rounds Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Sleight of Hand Kit: Fast Melee

Loadouts

Secondary: Luger

Luger Lethal: Gammon Bomb

Gammon Bomb Tactical: 69 Stun Grenade

Perks