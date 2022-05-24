How to Get Grave Dust in V Rising

Grave Dust is a hard-to-find resource that you will need to progress further. In this V Rising guide, we will give you all the details about farming locations for Grave Dust and crafting Grave Dust.

V Rising Grave Dust Farming Locations

Grave Dust is an important resource that you can use to craft magical items such as the Duskwatchers Ring or Gravedigger Ring. However, it’s pretty hard to come by. You can get Grave Dust by farming it in certain areas or crafting it.

The Forgotten Cemetary and Infested Graveyard are great places to farm Grave Dust. Defeat skeletal enemies and loot coffins and chests in the area to get Grave Dust.

You can also raid castles around Forgotten Cemetary and Infested Graveyard in hopes of finding some in player stashes.

You can find the Forgotten Cemetary in the location shown below:

And for Infested Graveyard, if you’re having trouble finding it, we have shown the exact location of the Infested Graveyard below:

How to Craft Grave Dust in V Rising

You need to have the Grinder in order to craft grave dust in V Rising. It’s an early-game production unit. The following are the requirements for setting up the Grinder:

8x Plank

4x Copper Ingot

4x Whetstone

When you have all of the materials, proceed to Production by pressing ‘B’ on your keyboard. Build the Grinder using the Refinement tab. You need 100x bones to produce 1x Grave Dust after setting up the Grinder.

You can find the bones required to craft Grave Dust in cemeteries and graveyards. Again, Infested Graveyard and Forgotten Cemetary are perfect locations to find bones but otherwise, any other skeletal enemies around will also do.