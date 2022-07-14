Two Point Hospital Duckworth-Upon-Bilge Guide

Every hospital offers unique attributes of its own. It’s not like all illnesses are present at each hospital. Typically, each hospital seems to have a particular area of expertise. It specifies the patient types that will show up the most frequently. The 3rd hospital in Two Point Hospital’s World 3 is called Duckworth-upon-Bilge.

The user must complete Smogley and Melt Downs at 1 Star Level to access it. Considering diagnosis, treatments, and services are given to patients without a fee, Duckworth-upon-Bilge is remarkable for its funding method, which is derived mainly from reaching public objectives.

This guide will walk you through everything related to Duckworth-upon-Bilge in Two Point Hospital, including the best layout and Star Objectives. We will also cover how to manage staff morale and training tips for Staff of Duckworth-upon-Bilge.

Two Point Hospital Best Layout For Duckworth-Upon-Bilge

A general breakdown of the Best Layout for Duckworth-Upon-Bilge is mentioned below:

A centrally located, open reception area with doctor’s offices, bathrooms, and staff quarters

Treatment centers close to the helipad

The administrative building is in the bottom-right corner, with a few more rooms scattered about the hospital as needed.

Later in the game, transform the central space into a more attractive setting by moving the reception area from the middle to the flank next to the wall.

A diagnostic wing or wing(s) featuring diagnostic rooms, doctors’ offices, rest areas, and staff rooms.

One or more treatment wings to house your therapy spaces, toilets, and staff housing.

A training and commercial area with staff restrooms.

Duckworth-Upon-Bilge Star Objectives

The Star Objectives for Duckworth-Upon-Bilge in Two Point Hospital are the following:

1 Star Hospital Objectives

Star Objectives for 1 Star Hospital are:

Heal 5 Patients with 8-Bitten

Get Hospital Level to 8

60% Reputation

60% Staff Morale

You will get $50,000 and 100 Kudosh and will also unlock Plywood Studios, Grockle Bay, Wanderoff, Sweaty Palms, Goldpan, and Pebberley Reef

2 Star Hospital Objectives

Star Objectives for 2 Star Hospital are:

Heal 100 Patients

Get Hospital Level to 12

75% Reputation

75% Staff Morale

You will get $50,000 and 150 Kudosh as a reward.

3 Star Hospital Objectives

Star Objectives for 3 Star Hospital are:

Heal 200 Patients

Get Hospital Level to 16

90% Reputation

90% Staff Morale

You will get $50,000 and 200 Kudosh as a reward.

Duckworth-Upon-Bilge Staff Training Tips

We have compiled a list of Staff Training Tips for Two Point Hospital Duckworth-Upon-Bilge below:

Training is utilized to enhance worker productivity and maintain hospitals’ normal functioning. Training enables new actions for all staff and enhances diagnosis and treatment abilities.

Each staff member has a metric of ability that indicates their proficiency in their line of work. The amount of stars beside their name denotes this ability. Ability is graded on a scale of 1 to 5, with 5 being the highest.

Your staff gains experience by completing assignments. This may be shown as a shadowy ring surrounding their next Ability star. The number of experience points held by a Staff may be seen by hovering over one of their ability stars.

Your staff members gain valuable experience as they work. You must have the experience to get promoted. As they receive more promotions, workers need more experience to advance to the next level. When you check a Staff and move your cursor over the blue Ability star next to their name, you can see how much experience they have at their current level.

To begin a training session, tap on the lectern or place an appropriate staff person in the room. Once they are prepared, employees will also ask for training.

Pick the certification you desire employees to obtain in the training screen, choose a trainer, and choose the person you would like to enroll in this program—press start when you are prepared.

When staff members begin their training, they will stop working. If all the cleaning staff are focused on acquiring new abilities, your hospital may begin to collapse in the trash.

Staff training is voluntary and subject to delay. Until you obtain the training license at Level 3, Flottering, training is not accessible. But, when activated, it becomes retroactively accessible for Lower Bullocks and Hogsport.

You’ll need a staff person with the expertise you would like to train or a visiting trainer, followed by a student who fits the criteria for the ability or certification you’re looking to fill.

For abilities that have not yet been acquired, you may also engage a training consultant, whose precise charge will vary depending on the certification level and the number of pupils, who will instruct at a constant rate of 160 percent.

Choose the former if offered the option to establish 2 small training rooms rather than one larger one. You shouldn’t train more than 4 people in the room at once, given how the system is designed.

The cleaning staff is some of the most crucial employees at the entire level because they are in charge of several different goals. These include reloading vending machines, cleaning toilets, watering plants, and increasing the hospital’s aesthetics to a certain level. You should thus train them in endurance and effectiveness! Furthermore, hiring them costs less money.

Duckworth-Upon-Bilge: How to Manage Staff Morale

Staff morale will probably be the final objective weighing you down, keeping you stranded. Although it seems hard, it’s pretty simple.

Take the additional time to catch up to a Prestige Level of 4, including plenty of plants, to achieve the high Staff Morale because your surroundings will affect this level’s team morale far more. Frequently watering plants also raises the staff morale.

Ensure that the pay for every employee is at a minimum above average. Go over the entire list and give everyone with a bad attitude a break. If you don’t promote or train your personnel, it will negatively affect their attitude. Complete this for all groups of employees.

Don’t forget to spend more on your rooms. You only receive more perks when you have a nicely designed room.

To boost comfort conditions and aesthetics, place a plant and a radiator in each room as well as on the walls of the hallways. This will raise the mood of your workers. Place several restrooms and vending machines throughout the hospital.

Two Point Hospital Duckworth-Upon-Bilge Walkthrough

The level is difficult since it alters most of the standard gameplay mechanics you have become accustomed to up until now. And you won’t succeed at this level if you attempt to act like any hospital.

Neither diagnosis nor therapy nor retail will bring you money. You’ll be given a set of goals to achieve, and when you do, you’ll get paid. You must be prudent with your beginning balance and make ahead plans. Epidemics will eventually occur; therefore, you’ll have to monitor your inbox regularly.

Duckworth-Upon-Bilge will encounter different kinds of Illnesses and diseases, and a different kind of room may be required to cure different kinds of illnesses. For Grey’s Anatomy, a Chromotherapy room is required, and for Jest Infection, Crown Clinic is required.

For Headcrabedness and Lightheadedness, De-Lux Clinic is required. Fir Denim Genes, Touch of Midas, Flumps, Leopard Skin, and Jumbo DNA, DNA Lab is required.

For Shattered, Fracture Ward is required, and for Turtle Head, Head Office is required. Mood Poisoning requires an Injection Room, and Pandemic requires a Pans Lab.

For Animal Magnetism, Pest Control is required, and for 8-Bitten, Resolution Lab is required. Bogwarts and Misery Guts, Pharmacy is required, and for Shock Horror, Shock Clinic is required.

Mock Star and Night Fever require Psychiatry. For Spinal Bap, Floppy Discs, Pipe Organs, Heart Throb, and Gurning Loins, the Surgery room is required. For Jazz Hand, Mucky Feet, Lazy Bones, and Monobrow, Ward is required.

Create a research space and recruit a researcher as soon as possible. Start the “General Research” project in a different hospital, preferably one affiliated with Mitton University, and earn 999 points before pausing. After that, you return to Duckworth-upon-Bilge and complete it. Without any effort, you will have acquired $20,000 in income. You’ll find that this will save you a good amount of hassle, particularly at the start.

Before you begin, there are several things you must take care of. While the game is paused, cover the entire area with radiators by placing them all over. Create a tiny training space and instruct one of your physicians in GP. Check if there are any other attractive prospects among the job applicants.

Your initial goal is to train one individual with the training room and your primary care physician. The second objective would be to improve a piece of equipment, which is the ideal time to enhance your drug mixer. Then, you may consider giving a nurse training in ward management. The replenishment of 8 vending machines is the 3rd goal. You can finish this quickly if you constantly check on them and refill them before they get out of stock.

Avoid overextending yourself; wait for situations to arise and prepare the resources you’ll need to handle them. This will enhance your reputation and assist you in meeting the goals of the 1 Star Hospital. Emergency funds are also available to you.

Training an assistant will be the next goal. When your primary helper has finished training, you can recruit an interim assistant and let them go. The next step is to train a doctor, which is an excellent chance to train one in the psychiatry room since you’ll need one anyhow.

At this moment of the game, you must see a significant increase in patients, and things may become challenging. You may always change the staff room, ward, and restrooms to be able to add a few more rooms, provided you do not have enough money to purchase a new piece of land.

Ultimately, you’ll need to do some study on Resolution Rooms. Instead of researching the entire Resolution Room, visit another hospital. You will receive notification after several years that an outbreak has reached your hospital. Patients who already have the illness will require vaccination.