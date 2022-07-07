Two Point Hospital Tips

Our guide will provide some of the most useful tips for Two Point Hospital and will give you some often overlooked but cool information that will ensure that you are running a budding hospital in no time.

Two Point Hospital Beginners Tips

For a game that tasks you with as massive a job as figuring out how to run multiple hospitals, the controls are surely easier than you would expect.

However, there is still a lot that newer players might miss out and to help them with their first few days in the game, here is our Two Point Hospital Beginners Guide.

Many players may not know which approach to take with their hospital which means that they will soon be finding themselves in an uphill battle.

In order to ensure that you get off on the right foot, take a note of our tips and tricks which are meant for that purpose exactly. Let us go ahead and look at the right way to run a hospital.

Starting a Hospital

At the start of the game, make sure you get yourself toilets, staff room, reception, and a GP’s office. Make sure to lay them out in a way that allows for expansion of your hospital later on.

After that, you need to have a doctor assistant and a janitor employed. Having all of these basics will allow you to take things much more slowly from here onward and avoid making rash decisions.

The Amenities

Make sure you have a sufficient number of Amenities, as they will help increase your hospital’s rank and ensure a higher level of satisfaction with your patients.

Try to have a few benches so that your patients can sit down along with a few trash bins to avoid accumulating trash on the floor and around the hospital.

Also, remember to add snack machines, leaflets, and some plants.

You especially need to have vending machines. While your patients are in the hospital, they’ll eventually get hungry and/or thirsty.

Having some handy vending machines will allow the patients to get food even if they’re in line to go see a doctor.

Using Kudosh Rightly

Kudosh is a currency which allows you to purchase better items from the list. You can spend Kudosh to unlock the items that are currently locked.

These items are great because they allow you to increase your ranking by a significant amount as well as ensure you get better personnel at your disposal.

Challenges and Prestige

Make sure you are ready to deal with challenges as they come up. It could be something like a medical emergency or your staff asking you to do something a little too assertively.

These challenges are great because you can make Kudosh or cash from them along with an increase in reputation.

You might fail which will be detrimental but the upside is great enough for you to attempt them as much as possible.

After you get your hands on some Kudosh, increase the prestige of your hospital by using it to unlock posters and paintings. This will make the hospital fancier and more attractive to the patients.

Expand Appropriately

Although you may be tempted to expand your premises as soon as you have the cash for it, take a moment to think whether you need the space at this time.

There is no point in building extra rooms which stay empty most of the time, so make sure that you stick to the rooms that you actually need.

Also, do not expand until you realize that you do not have the space for new rooms as that money could be spent on better things elsewhere.

Keep Note of Your Patients’ Satisfaction and the Hospital’s Reputation

Every single thing about your hospital will be continuously judged by each and every patient there.

The better the treatment, cleanliness, food etc are in the hospital, the more satisfied the patients will be there.

This is an important mechanic in the game because if your patients are highly satisfied, it will increase their chances of recommending your hospital to a friend.

The satisfaction of the patients and the reputation of your hospital go hand-in-hand as they both govern how many new patients will come in.

To make your reputation better, you can construct new and advanced offices and buildings; and finish all the tasks your employees give you. You can also just use the marketing strategy.

Construct New Buildings Properly

As you progress through the game, the starting building will begin to get cramped up. At this point, you’ll have to construct new buildings.

When doing so, remember to use these buildings in a way where they have space for both treatment and diagnostics; as opposed to just one or the other.

You also need to not get too ambitious. Instead of just building everything you can and filling up the free space as quick as possible, start off with building the things you absolutely need; like a GP Office, Reception, Staff Room, Toilets and Pharmacy.

Another thing to keep in mind is to not make the room gratuitously large.

Try to keep the rooms at the minimum room size whenever you can. Take note of the hospital’s layout before you construct the rooms so you can plan where the corridors will be.

Career Goals

Look at the top right corner of the game to see your Career Goals. This is an important element of the game which you have to focus on whenever you’re able to.

Completing your Career Goals will increase the rating of your hospital, earn you money and Kudosh Points and unlock new items for you.

Pausing and Fast Forwarding

If the hospital starts to get a bit too crazy for you, you can just pause everything and take a breather.

This will allow you to get up to speed on your messages, challenges, assignments etc and you’ll be able to carefully assess the situation of your hospital.

On the other hand, if everything is going very smoothly, you can speed up time and deal with the patients much quicker.

Pay Attention to the Hospital’s Situation

Constantly keep an eye on what’s going on in your hospital to figure out what you need to add or improve.

For example, if you see a bunch of patients standing outside some rooms, then add some chairs outside for them to sit on. If you see some trash accumulating on the floor, then add some trash cans to clean it up.

You can use the icons in the Information tab to see how the attractiveness, temperature and hygiene of your hospital is doing. This will help you in assessing the hospital’s situation.

You should also watch your employees to figure out if you need any more of them. If you see some rooms that are empty and machines or desks that aren’t being used, then this means it’s time to bring in new employees.

Another thing you need to do is to keep an eye out for your staff needs using the Staff menu. If a good employee is unhappy with their salary, you should consider giving them a raise.

Put Your Employees in the Right Place

The game allows you to make your employees work in a certain area instead of wandering about.

You can do this by opening the Jobs tab in the Staff menu. If your employee is highly qualified for a particular role, then assign to work in that specific area.

Doing this will increase the hospital’s reputation by making the diagnosis and treatment stats better.

That is all for our Two Point Hospital Beginners Guide. Let us know if you have something useful to add using the comments section below!

Take Loans

Don’t hesitate while taking loans. Loans will help you improve your hospital, increasing your revenue. With more revenue, you can return the loan and expand your hospital, which will help grow your hospital.

Increase Stamina

Keeping your staff satisfied and healthy must be your priority. A healthy staff means more productivity. Start from scratch, which means you invest in janitors and increase their stamina. With more stamina, your staff will be more productive, resulting in more revenue.

Invest in Equipment

This tip is a very useful one. Investing in your equipment will help you get high-end equipment which will also help you attract more patients. Apart from investing in new equipment, you can also maintain your equipment. Hospital equipment might get old and damaged.

Maintaining equipment will save you money. Instead of getting new equipment every time, you can maintain your equipment in time and save your overall cost.