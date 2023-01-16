What To Do With The Magic Acorn In The Witcher 3?

There are a number of magical and mysterious items to find in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Some of these can be used as ingredients in either alchemy or crafting. Others are just junk, which is what you might think a Magic Acorn is in the game provided that you found one.

Said to have healing properties, Magic Acorns grow from a giant oak tree on the very top of Bald Mountain in Velen. There are all sorts of rumors floating about the item but the game never tells you exactly what it is for.

The following guide will, hence, tell you where to find a Magic Acorn and how to correctly use it in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Where to find a Magic Acorn?

You will not be able to get a Magic Acorn until the latter part of the game. During the third act, you will have to reach the peak of Bald Mountain to fight Imlerith, one of the generals of the Wild Hunt.

When you finally defeat him, which is going to be a bit of a challenge, make sure to loot his corpse. This is a bit tricky because a cutscene will immediately start as soon as you kill Imlerith. Ciri will appear and at the end, ask you about leaving. You have to select “Not quite yet” from the options to stay back.

If you do not, you will leave with Ciri and will not be able to return. Your only option will be to either reload a previous save file, start a new playthrough, or try again in New Game Plus.

Once you tell Ciri that you are staying, you will be able to loot Imlerith to get a Magic Acorn.

You do have the option to give Magic Acorn to the villagers, but it is not going to bring any benefit to you. So it is better to keep it to yourself.

Should I keep the Magic Acorn or give it away?

There are two things that you can do with the Magic Acorn. You have the option of giving it away to the villagers in Velen. However, that will do nothing. You will neither get any rewards nor will the world be a better place.

The second thing that you can do is eat the Magic Acorn yourself to get two ability points for free. This is something most players do not know about the magical item. Do not throw it away as junk. Eat it for your own benefit.