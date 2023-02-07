How To Get Grandmaster Wolf School Gear In The Witcher 3

With all of the different types of enemies Geralt has to face in his quest to finish off the Wild Hunt, he must have the ability to switch between a variety of different combat styles – which is heavily impacted by the armor sets he wears.

There are a total of seven different armor sets that come with the Witcher 3, including its new DLCs. Some of these armor sets will hail from different Witcher schools, like the School of the Wolf in this case. Each of the schools will feature a different type of armor which affects Geralt’s playstyle.

The Wolf School Gear is a medium set, which means that it provides an overall balanced playstyle in terms of mobility, speed, and defense. It also provides a bonus if either 3 or 6 pieces of armor are worn together by Geralt.

3 pieces bonus: +1% sword damage for each piece each time Bleed is inflicted upon an enemy.

+1% sword damage for each piece each time Bleed is inflicted upon an enemy. 6 pieces bonus: Increases the number of Bleeding effects inflicted on an enemy with every Adrenaline Point gained.

Moreover, each of the Witcher School’s armor sets comes with its own tiers. In the case of the Wolf School Gear, you start off with the basic Wolven Gear Set first, then work your way up to the Enhanced Wolven Gear, the Superior Wolven Gear Set , the Mastercrafted Wolven Gear Set – and so on.

The Grandmaster Wolven Gear is the fourth tier upgrade to the base Wolven Gear, linked to the Scavenger Hunt: Grandmaster Wolven Gear treasure hunt. Unlike the other tiers though, this tier came out with free DLC, so you do not require any of the previous tiers to craft this one.

If you’re on the search for this gear set, then look no further. In this guide, we’ll explain how to get the Grandmaster Wolf School Gear in the Witcher 3.

How to start Scavenger Hunt: Grandmaster Wolven Gear

You will find the Grandmaster Wolf School Gear diagrams as part of the Scavenger Hunt: Grandmaster Wolven Gear. Starting this quest is simple – all you have to do is talk about it with Grandmaster Smith Lazar Lafargue, the armorer in Beauclair (Toussaint), whom you meet at the beginning of the “Master Master Master Master!” side quest.

Alternatively, you can also start this quest by finding any one of this set’s diagrams directly on your own. Although, it is still recommended to start this quest beforehand if you want in-game guidance.

Where to find Grandmaster Wolf School Gear diagrams?

Unlike many of the other gear sets in the game, acquiring the Grandmaster Wolven Gear doesn’t require that much traveling. As usual, There are six diagrams that come with this set as well, but they can all be found in the same place.

You will find the Grandmaster Wolven Gear diagrams in sets of threes, just slightly apart from one another.

Grandmaster Wolven armor, trousers, and boots diagrams location

For this set, you will find the Grandmaster Wolven armor diagram, the Grandmaster Wolven trousers diagram, and the Grandmaster Wolven boots diagram together in one place.

Your first destination in the search for them will be the Termes Palace Ruins which is located to the east of Gelenser Farm. There will be a small campsite at this location, which contains an important, small chest that needs to be looted.

This chest is near a few green benches and contains Isabelle Duchamp’s Journal, which will give you clues on where to find the diagrams. Read the journal and then travel a bit north till you reach a cave entrance.

There is a Quen Place of Power nearby, which you can reach via the platforms next to the waterfall, then breaking the ruined wall with the Aard sign. Just a bit north of the Quen Place of Power is a portal dissipating purple light.

The portal is locked and requires a Ruby in order to open. The purple ruby can be found on a corpse right next to the gate. Collect the ruby and place it next to the lever to unlock the portal.

On the other side of the portal, you will be met by a few Barghests and Wraiths. Deal with them and make your way left, because the door to your right is locked.

Not far ahead is a cracked wall that can be demolished with the Aard sign. This will reveal another area with a Giant Centipede inside. Kill the centipede and continue forwards, up a platform towards another cracked wall.

Yet again you need to break the wall with the Aard sign. On the other side of this wall, you will see a way down. Down here there will be a few more Barghests and Wraiths that you need to kill.

Once the nuisances are out of the way, you will be free to move around. There will be two doors here – one on each side. Head into the room to the west and you’ll find a satchel containing the diagrams for the:

Grandmaster Wolven Armor

Grandmaster Wolven Trousers

Grandmaster Wolven Boots

Grandmaster Wolven gauntlets, silver sword, and steel sword diagram locations

The Grandmaster Wolven gauntlets diagram, the Grandmaster Wolven silver sword diagram, and the Grandmaster Wolven steel sword diagrams are located at the same location mentioned previously – Temes Palace Ruins, Toussaint.

This time, after killing the wraiths, make your way into the room to the east. You will find the rest of the three diagrams by looting a pile of bones on the ground:

Grandmaster Wolven Gauntlets

Grandmaster Wolven Steel Sword

Grandmaster Wolven Silver Sword

Once you have obtained all of the six Grandmaster Wolf School gear diagrams, you can exit the place via the locked room. The key to this room is lying just beside it.

How to craft the Grandmaster Wolven Set

Since the Grandmaster tier of the Wolf School Set came out with the Blood and Wine DLC, it doesn’t require you to have all of the previous tiers to it – as it would with other gear sets like the Bear School set or the Viper School set.

You can simply find the diagrams for the Grandmaster tier Wolven Set and craft it, completely negating the need to search for the previous diagram.