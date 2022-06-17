The Sims 4 Secret Agent Career Guide

The Secret Agent Career in Sims 4 is quite an amazing career for someone who likes to solve mysteries discreetly. Sometimes you might confuse it with a detective career, but it is different. This guide will cover all the details you need about the Secret Agent Career in The Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Secret Agent in The Sims 4?

You can start working as a Secret Agent by going to the phone and selecting Find a Job. You can also go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Find a Job option.

Here you will find a complete list of available careers, and you can choose Secret Agent. Focused is the best mood for Secret Agent’s career in Sims 4.

Best Skills and Traits For Secret Agent

Some of the best skills and traits for the Secret Agent are given below.

Genius

The genius trait is really important for a Secret Agent as it can help your Sim stay focused. A focused Sim will level up the logic skill more quickly, which is required for a Secret Agent to solve cases quickly.

Outgoing

The outgoing trait is another good option for a Secret Agent career as it will make you enjoy talking to other Sims, and you will also get Charisma, which is required for this career.

Mean

Mean is a trait for someone willing to choose The Secret Agent’s villain branch. With this trait, you wouldn’t feel bad for being mean to other Sims and gain skills. Because of this trait, you will enjoy mischief interactions a lot more.

Romantic

Romantic is a trait for you if you want to go into the Diamond Agent branch of the Secret Agent career. The focus is completely on romantic interactions in this branch, so you need this trait to level up quickly.

Secret Agent Career Levels and Job Ranks

When you start your career in this job, you will go through 7 levels before the Secret Agent career gets divided into two branches. After level 7, you can choose from the Diamond Agent or Villain branch. All 7 levels, jobs, and salaries can be seen below.

Level Job Salary 1 Agency Clerk $136/Day 2 Intelligence Researcher $152/Day 3 Agent Handler $168/Day 4 Field Agent $296/Day 5 Lead Detective $423/Day 6 Government Agent $468/Day 7 Secret Agent $696/Day

Diamond Agent Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the seventh level in your Secret Agent career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Diamond Agent, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 8 Spy Captain $1384/Day 9 Shadow Agent $1872/Day 10 Double Diamond Agent $4260/Day

Villain Career Levels and Job Rank

The second branch is Villain, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 8 Double Agent $1528/Day 9 [Redacted] $1946/Day 10 Supreme Villain $2874/Day 11 Triple Agent $2575/Day

Best Mods For Playing Secret Agent in The Sims 4

Secret Agent Work From Home Mod

This custom mod by NoelleBellefleur allows you to work as a Secret Agent by staying at home. You will earn work experience, investigate other Sims, plant bugs, and fight criminals all by staying at home. That is why we have recommended you to have this mod.

Super-Duper Science Lab Mod

A science lab is a must for a Secret Agent in case of any emergency. This lab is here to make your career more exciting. It will be a great bonus for you if your Secret Agent is also a Scientist.

Underground Spy Base Mod

This is the mod you will need for a secret hideout in Sims 4. It is made by Merill The Cat. In this mod, you will get a secret room perfect for secret agents to hide from the outer world.

You will also find Spy gears and Gym in this base, so it is a must-have mod for Secret Agent. This room will cost you 37,314 Simoleons.

The Sims 4 Secret Agent Cheats

You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote adult_secretagent, and Secret Agent will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.

For leveling up some specific skills required for a Secret Agent’s Career, you can use the following cheats.