The Sims 4 Scientist Career Guide

After the release of the Get to Work Expansion Pack, you can choose Scientist as a career in The Sims 4. You need to make serums and unlock new inventions. There is a new option in this career: you must give commands and control your coworkers to act like a boss.

There will be days when aliens will take over your lab, and you must party with them to pass the day. This guide will give you all the information you need about the Scientist career in The Sims 4, including the top talents, career levels, job rankings, career tasks, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become a Scientist in The Sims 4?

If you want to take a Scientist career in The Sims 4, go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and choose Scientist from the list of options. Then you’ll be given the choice of a level 1 job, which in your instance is Lab Technician.

You need to make new things and serums to level up. There is a three-point bar that will track your daily progress. Below this bar, you will see different tasks which you have to complete so that the bar can progress.

You need to complete this bar daily, and if for some reason you didn’t complete it in your daily office time, you can stay late in your office for two hours to complete the tasks. You need to target a minimum of two out of three from the progress bar to ensure your promotion to the next level.

After reaching higher levels in this career, you get a chance to get to Sixam, which is an alien world using a spaceship. You can earn a lot of money manufacturing items using the SimRay.

Best Skills and Traits for Scientist Career

Logic.

If you want your sim to become a scientist, the first thing you need to investigate is the logic skill. Because in this career, there is no perfect path to level up in this career, so you need logical skills to make new inventions and solve different analytical problems.

Genius

The tasks you will be doing require a lot of brain processing, so genius is also a must skill to have in your sim. If you are a scientist, you need a lot of Eureka moments to have inspiration for your inventions.

Geek

Sometimes you must work for weeks before inventing anything new as a scientist, so you must be a geek enough to excel in this career. Scientists, more than the other two professions, depend extensively on their goals lists, so to complete these goals, you must be a geek in the profession.

Scientist Career Levels and Job Ranks

Level Job Salary 1 Lab Technician $216/day 2 Apprentice Inventor $288/day 3 Junior Tinkerer $351/day 4 Serum Sequencer $432/day 5 Technology Innovator $648/day 6 Ufologist $918/day 7 Laboratory Leader $1278/day 8 Pioneer of New Technologies $1683/day 9 Mad Scientist $1935/day 10 Extraterrestrial Explorer $2223/day

Career Tasks

Create the Momentum Conserver, SimRay, and other similar devices while utilizing the Invention Constructor.

After making your inventions, you need to use your inventions by pulling out of the Invention Constructor machine.

You need to improve your invention by putting them back into the Invention Constructor

Produce serums with the help of the Chemistry Lab and analyze them using the Chemical Analyzer

You can make a serum using plants if you need to make a serum. Don’t worry if you don’t have the right plant; you can buy the seeds to make the plant.

Best Mods for Playing Scientist Career in The Sims 4

Rocket Scientist Mod

You can use this mod and become a rocket scientist. If you choose to become a scientist, it will not give you any chance to become a rocket scientist. With this mod, you can pursue this career and earn good money.

You can make rockets and climb through the ranks to outer space. You will be well recognized in society because fewer people have what it takes to become a rocket scientist.

The Sims 4 Scientist Career Cheats

To access the menu for cheating, you need to press Control + Shift + C. After you have accessed the menu, you need to type testingcheats on, or testing cheats true and hit enter. After that, you can type any of the codes given below to use them:

Promote

You can use “careers.promote adult_active_scientist” to level up your sim in the business career and get a promotion to the next job that will be paying more.

Demote

You can use “careers. Demote adult_active_scientist” if you want your sim to go back to a level. This cheat will not go back if you have chosen a branch in your career. And if you are at level 1, this cheat will get you fired.