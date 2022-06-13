The Sims 4 Criminal Career Guide

A criminal career at the very start isn’t something that can earn you a lot of money in The Sims 4. The only advantage you will see at the start is promotion bonuses, which are much more than any other career in the game. This guide will cover all the details you need about the Criminal Career in Sims 4, like its skills, traits, career levels, best mods, and cheats.

How to Become Criminal in The Sims 4?

You can start working as a Criminal by going to the phone and selecting Find a Job. Or go to the Career Panel in the bottom right corner and select the Find a Job option. You will find a complete list of available careers, and you can choose Criminal.

For this career, the only skill that you will need is Mischief. Anger is something that you will need for this skill in Sims 4. However, the best way to level up Mischief skills is Troll the Forums.

Best Skills and Traits For Criminal Career

Some of the best skills and traits for the Criminal are given below.

Dastardly

Dastardly is used to boost the Evil and Mean traits so Sims can perform negative interactions. Negative interactions will give a boost to the Mischief skill.

Hot-Headed

This trait is beneficial for a Criminal career. This trait makes Sims very angry and fights with other Sims. This will not only help you in boosting the Mischief skill but also create new enemies.

Chief of Mischief

This trait is for ones who want their Sims to be meaner. The more your Sims use this trait, the more they will be encouraged to make enemies. You can enhance your mischief skill using this trait.

Criminal Career Levels and Job Ranks

When you start your career in this job, you will go through 5 levels before the Criminal career gets divided into two branches. After level 5, you can choose from the Boss or Oracle branches. All 5 levels, jobs, and salaries can be seen below.

Level Job Salary 1 Tough Guy/Gal §63/Day 2 Petty Thief §91/Day 3 Ring Leader §136/Day 4 Felonius Monk §161/Day 5 Minor Crimelord §192/Day

Boss Career Levels and Job Ranks

Once you have completed the fifth level in your Criminal career, you are given two branches to choose from. The first branch is Boss, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 The Muscle §636/Day 7 Getaway Driver §1,911/Day 8 Safe Cracker §2,233/Day 9 The Brains §2,681/Day 10 The Boss §3,115/Day

Oracle Career Levels and Job Rank

The second branch is Oracle, and its levels, jobs, and salaries are given below.

Level Job Salary 6 DigiThief §344/Day 7 Elite Hacker §584/Day 8 An0nymous Ghost §1,170/Day 9 Net Demon §1,638/Day 10 The Oracle §2,212/Day

Best Mods For Playing Criminal in The Sims 4

Basemental Drugs

This mod adds things like hard drugs and other problems to our world. You can propagate, buy and sell your drugs. You will live the life of a hardened criminal in this mod.

Be careful as the cops or SWAT can raid you if you quickly buy or sell drugs. Use Money Laundering to avoid these raids.

Extreme Violence by Sacrificial

The mod is used for extreme violence in the game. You will get everything from the murderer and gangs, and this one is even compatible with the life tragedies mod.

You can choose from a lot of violent interactions and even start a turf war by joining the gang of your choice. This mood doubles the joy of a criminal career in Sims 4.

Custom Career: Teen Criminal

This custom mod by Rex will allow you to bring teen Sims into the field of crime. You can start a part-time career for your teen Sims in which they will pickpockets. You can also plan the crime and get custom chance cards to affect your Sim’s Character.

Torture and Chaos

Torture and Chaos is another great mod by Sacrificial that will give your non-occult Sims a book of dark power that can be used for killing and torturing other Sims. The Sims get dangerous with the Book of Chaos in their pocket. That is why it is one of the best mods for a criminal career in Sims 4.

The Sims 4 Criminal Career Cheats

You can access these cheats by heading to the Cheat Console by pressing Ctrl + Shift + C.

If you are playing this game on Mac, you can use Command + Shift + C. For Console you can use R1 + R2 + L1 + L2. For Xbox One, you must press all four shoulder buttons to access the Cheat Console.

Once the Cheat Console appears, type Testingcheats True or Testingcheats and press enter to enable the cheats. For quick promotion, you can type careers.promote criminal, and Criminal will promote to the next level. You can use this cheat till you get to the required level.