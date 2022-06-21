The Sims 4 drug mode allows players to grow, smoke, and sell weed. If you want your Sim to consume cannabis in many ways, this article is the perfect guide for you, as we will teach you how to smoke weed in The Sims 4 and discuss the different ways to cure weed.

How to Smoke Weed

There are different ways to consume weed in the game. The player can use a vaporizer, bong, blunt, joint, a bubble blower, or edibles to get high.

Ways to Acquire Weed in The Sims 4

The nefarious means of buying weed include purchasing uncured buds from local drug dealers and using the dark web. Similarly, in the buy mode, the buds can be cured in a jar, and 48 hours later, bags of weed can be obtained from these jars. These bags can be opened from the inventory by clicking on them.

Weed edibles can be baked with the help of cure buds. Higher cooking skill gives more variety to the user. Weed snacks include weed brownies, chocolate chip cookies, and sushi. Get ready to ‘’Wake and Bake “

Ways to Smoke Weed in The Sims 4

The vaporizer can be ordered from the head shop and will arrive in the mailbox. Bongs blunt and joints can be found in the build mode by typing in the search menu. After selecting the device to smoke, the player can select the strain (must be present in the inventory) they want to smoke.

If a Sim wants to roll a joint or blunt, the papers can be selected and roll whichever strain is in the inventory. The joint can be smoked alone or shared with a friend as” a friend with weed is a friend indeed.”

Similarly, the bubble blower or the hookah can be used for smoking by simply clicking on it and selecting the weed strain.

How to Cure Weed

“Everything is better with a bag of weed,” If you want bags of weed in your Sims inventory, read very carefully. First, an empty weed jar needs to be purchased from the headshop or can be obtained from the buy mode.

Players with higher weed dealing skills can purchase better jars. Next, the player must get 15 uncured buds of the same strain to take things to the next level.

When the Sim has the required quantity, they must click the empty jar and select “Cure Weed.” The process of curing the weed will begin. Place the jar on a shelf or keep it in the inventory as the process will take some time.

Approximately 48 hours later, the player will get the buff that weed is ready. Click on the jar to open it, resulting in weed in your inventory. It can be smoked, stored, or sold to clients. Uncured buds can also be replanted to increase the span of weed supplies.