The Rito Rope Bridge – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Rito Rope Bridge is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that helps you bridge the gap between the Rito people and the outside world. This guide’s objective is to help Karson fix the bridge that fell off due to blizzards in the Hebra region.

In this guide, we will teach you how to acquire this quest and complete it easily in just a few simple steps.

Talk to Gesane near Lucky Clover Gazette

The Rito Rope Bridge side quest can only be started after completing the Tulin of Rito Village’s main quest. The other prerequisite is a side quest known as The Incomplete Stable that you can find and finish at the Lookout Landing.

Once you are done with both quests, go to Lucky Clover Gazette in Tabantha Frontier. It is to the east of Lookout Landing and south of Rito Village. You can also fast travel to the Oromuwak Shrine to instantly reach the location.

Talk to Gesane (-3296, 1802, 0121), who will be standing right next to the broken bridge leading to Rito Village. Talking to her will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Help Karson fix the Rito Rope Bridge

Gesane will ask you to find someone who can help fix the Rito Rope Bridge. This is the extent of help you will be getting from her.

After talking to Gesane, return to the Lookout Landing by using the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. You will notice Karson standing near the Skyview Tower.

He will be sad about not having a job. Talk to him and select the Rito Rope Bridge option. He will be glad to hear that and instantly leave to fix it. Return to Lucky Clover Gazette to find Karson there.

He has run into a snag and needs 20 pieces of wood to fix the bridge. If you don’t have enough wood in your inventory, chop some trees with your sword or axe near the Lucky Clover Gazette.

FYI You can also travel across Hyrule to find forests from where you can obtain wood by chopping trees.

Once you have enough pieces of wood, return to Karson and hand them over to him. He will fix the Rito Rope Bridge in no time. Talk to Gesane once more to complete the Rito Rope Bridge side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Gesane will give you a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees) as a reward for helping her fix the bridge leading to Rito Village.