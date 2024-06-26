The Rito Rope Bridge – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Find Karson to help fix the Rito Rope Bridge and connect the winged warriors to civilization once more.

By Usman Zafar

The Rito Rope Bridge is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that helps you bridge the gap between the Rito people and the outside world. This guide’s objective is to help Karson fix the bridge that fell off due to blizzards in the Hebra region.

In this guide, we will teach you how to acquire this quest and complete it easily in just a few simple steps.

Talk to Gesane near Lucky Clover Gazette

zelda: totk Rito Rope Bridge quest location

The Rito Rope Bridge side quest can only be started after completing the Tulin of Rito Village’s main quest. The other prerequisite is a side quest known as The Incomplete Stable that you can find and finish at the Lookout Landing.

zelda: totk Lucky Clover Gazette location

Once you are done with both quests, go to Lucky Clover Gazette in Tabantha Frontier. It is to the east of Lookout Landing and south of Rito Village. You can also fast travel to the Oromuwak Shrine to instantly reach the location.

Rito Rope Bridge talk to Gesane

Talk to Gesane (-3296, 1802, 0121), who will be standing right next to the broken bridge leading to Rito Village. Talking to her will start the quest and add it to your journal.

Help Karson fix the Rito Rope Bridge

Gesane will ask you to find someone who can help fix the Rito Rope Bridge. This is the extent of help you will be getting from her.

Rito Rope Bridge fast travel to Lookout Landing

After talking to Gesane, return to the Lookout Landing by using the Lookout Landing Skyview Tower. You will notice Karson standing near the Skyview Tower.

Rito Rope Bridge Talk to Karson

He will be sad about not having a job. Talk to him and select the Rito Rope Bridge option. He will be glad to hear that and instantly leave to fix it. Return to Lucky Clover Gazette to find Karson there.

Rito Rope Bridge return to Lucky Clover Gazette

He has run into a snag and needs 20 pieces of wood to fix the bridge. If you don’t have enough wood in your inventory, chop some trees with your sword or axe near the Lucky Clover Gazette.

Rito Rope Bridge chop down trees
FYI

You can also travel across Hyrule to find forests from where you can obtain wood by chopping trees.

Rito Rope Bridge collect 20 wood

Once you have enough pieces of wood, return to Karson and hand them over to him. He will fix the Rito Rope Bridge in no time. Talk to Gesane once more to complete the Rito Rope Bridge side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Rito Rope Bridge reward

Gesane will give you a Silver Rupee (100 Rupees) as a reward for helping her fix the bridge leading to Rito Village.

Related Topics
About the Author
Avatar photo
Usman Zafar

Usman is an Associate Editor at Segmentnext who is obsessed with retro gaming. His love for video games begins all the way back in 91 with Final Fight on arcades and is still going strong ...