The Elder Scrolls Online Level 50 End-Game Guide



In my Power Leveling Guide, I have discussed as to whether players should take their time with The Elder Scrolls Online or rush to max level and be done with it?

Of course, the decision solely lies with the players and their preferences, but it is always recommended that one should spend in good amount of time and experience everything that the game has to offer.

However, even if a player has reached the Level 50, the game will continue to provide novel experiences and open up new horizons. Precisely, a whole new journey begins once you have attained Level 50 in The Elder Scrolls Online.

Player vs. Player Space

Although anyone can jump into PvP Space at any given time, but doing so after you have reached maximum level is far more fun. At this point, you will all the gear with you; even some Legendaries. The other players will also have the higher level which will encourage neck and neck competition.

Veteran Leveling

Contrary to the popular belief, once you have acquired Level 50, you will still be able to level up, but this time it will be as a Veteran. Veteran Leveling is exactly identical to normal leveling up and is capped at 50.

You will once again complete dungeon, take out fierce monsters, and explore different areas to level up. Be sure to check out Power Leveling Guide to know how to level up fast.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Hunt Down Skyshards

In The Elder Scrolls Online, you cannot get enough Skill Points and since these Skill Points are obtained through leveling up, you will always have deficiency of them. However, there is one other way to get the Skill Points and that is by collecting Skyshards.

There are more than 300 Skyshards hidden in the world of Tamriel and finding three of them gets you one Skill Point. The purpose of getting these Skyshards is not only restricted to getting Skill Points. These Skyshards are located in the distant lands of the game’s universe. Some of them are located inside certain guilds and to get some, you will have to complete certain dungeons and kill bosses.

In short, finding these Skyshards is a sure short way of exploring the areas that you might have missed. You can always refer to my Skyshards Locations Guide which is incorporated with an interactive map to make your journey easier.

The World is there for you to Explore!

Once you hit Level 50 and enter Veteran Leveling, you will unlock new areas to explore. These areas will have unique enemies and different set of quests.

In addition to this, you will unlock new dungeons which will help you level up the Veteran Levels. In these dungeons, you will unlock unique items which are only available to characters at Veteran Level.

Crafting

Although this should be done earlier in the game, it’s never late to pick up a profession and start crafting things. Crafting is certainly one of the most fun aspects of The Elder Scrolls Online and the game offers you six different professions to choose from.

You can De-Construct your already crafted item and do Research to increase your weapon level to Legendary. I have compiled a separate guide on each of these professions which can be found below:

Enchanting

Alchemy

Clothing

Woodworking

Provisioning

Blacksmithing

Have you already reached Level 50? If so, what are you currently doing in The Elder Scrolls Online, let us know in the comments below!