The Elder Scrolls Online Enchanting Guide – Glyph, Runes Translating and Runestones



In the Elder Scrolls Online, Enchanting is used to produce Glyphs which can be used to improve various statistics of your Weapon, Armor, and Jewelry. It can also be used to deprive enemies of certain effects and lowering down the cooldown time of some skills.

With the right Glyphs, you would be able to dominate everyone in PvP space. Furthermore, you can also sale rare glyphs to earn hefty amount of Gold from other players.

The Elder Scrolls Online Enchanting

In order to start Enchanting, you must gather Runestones which can be acquired from various places in Tamriel. Runestones can also be acquired by breaking pre-existing Glyphs.

There are three types of Runestones featured in the game: Potency Runes, Essence Runes, and Aspect Runes. In order to make a Glyph, you will need one of each type of Runestones.

Using the Extraction Process, you can also break down a Glyph to re-obtain its materials. However, note that it will not yield exact amount of materials used in its creation. However, it certainly opens up possibilities of creating new Glyphs.

Runes Translating

Once you have gathered the Runestones, you will need to find an Enchanter’s Station. Your character will not know the effects of a particular Rune, and you will have to discover each effect by yourself by a process called Rune Translating.

Solely dependent upon your luck, you can use hit and trial method and combine different Runes. If your attempt is successful, you will not only create a Glyph, but will also discover the effects of those three Runes permanently.

Using Glyph on an Item

After you’ve successfully created a glyph, you can apply it on any item. In order to do so, you need to select an item from your Inventory and select Enchant and choose a Glyph that you wish to apply on it.

Skills

Below, you will find some of the Passive Skills related to Enchanting Skills:

Potency Improvement: Allows the use of Potency Runestones to make Glyphs of higher levels

Aspect Improvement: Allows the use of Base, Fine, Superior, Artifact, and Legendary Aspect Runestones

Keen Eye: Runes can be spotted from a distance

Hireling: Ability to gather Runestones even if the player is not online

Aspect Extraction: Increases the chance of extracted Aspect Runestones from Glyphs

Potency Runes

These Runes can be gathered from Blue Nodes and determine the level you must be on; in order to use a Glyph. Potency Runes are of two types: Additive Potency Runes and Subtractive Potency Runes.

Additive Potency Runes add or increase some statistics. As for Subtractive Runes, it reduces some particular statistics. For example, if an Additive Rune adds fire damage to a weapon, a Subtractive Rune will increase Fire Resistance.

Additive Runes

Key: Rune – Translation – Glyph Prefix – Potency Level – Gear Level

Jora – Develop – Trifling – Level 1 – Level 1—10

Porade – Add – Inferior – Level 1 – Level 5—15

Jera – Increase – Petty – Level 2 – Level 10—20

Jejora – Raise – Slight – Level 2 – Level 15—25

Odra – Gain – Minor – Level 3 – Level 20—30

Pojora – Supplement – Lesser – Level 3 – Level 25—35

Edora – Boost – Moderate – Level 4 – Level 30—40

Jaera – Advance – Average – Level 4 – Level 35—45

Pora – Augment – Strong – Level 5 – Level 40—50

Denara – Strenghten – Strong – Level 5 – Level 40—50

Rera – Exaggerate – Greater – Level 6 – Level VR1—VR3

Derado – Empower – Greater – Level 7 – Level VR3—VR5

Recura – Magnify – Grand – Level 8 – Level VR5—VR8

Cura – Intensify – N/A – Level 9 – Level VR8—VR10

Subtractive Runes

Key: Rune – Translation – Glyph Prefix – Potency Level – Gear Level

Jode – Reduce – Trifling – Level 1 – Level 1—10

Notade – Subtract – Inferior – Level 1 – Level 5—15

Ode – Shrink – Petty – Level 2 – Level 10—20

Tade – Decrease – Slight – Level 2 – Level 15—25

Jayde – Deduct – Minor – Level 3 – Level 20—30

Edode – Lower – Lesser – Level 3 – Level 25—35

Pojode – Diminish – Moderate – Level 4 – Level 30—40

Rekude – Weaken – Average – Level 4 – Level 35—45

Hade – Lessen – Strong – Level 5 – Level 40—50

Idode – Impair – Strong – Level 5 – Level 40—50

Pode – Remove – Greater – Level 6 – Level VR1—VR3

Kedeko – Drain – Greater – Level 7 – Level VR3—VR5

Rede – Deprive – Grand – Level 8 – Level VR5—VR8

Kude – Negate – N/A – Level 9 – Level VR8—VR10

Essence Runestones

Determining the type of Enchantment of a Glyph, these Runestones are gathered from Yellow Nodes:

Below, you will find a list of these Runestones with their translations against them:

Dekeipa- Frost

Makkoma – Magicka Regen

Deni – Stamina

Meip – Shock

Denima – Stamina Regen

Oko – Health

Deteri – Armor

Okoma – Health Regen

Haoko – Disease

Okori – Power

Kaderi – Shield

Oru – Alchemist

Kuoko – Poison

Rakeipa – Fire

Makderi – Spell Harm

Taderi – Physical Harm

Makko – Magicka

Aspect Runestones

These rare Runestones are gathered from Red Nodes and determine the quality of a Glyph. I have provided a complete list of these Runestones below:

Key: Runestones – Translation – Quality – Aspect Level

Ta – Base – White – Level 1

Jejota – Fine – Green – Level 1

Denata – Superior – Blue – Level 2

Rekuta – Artifact – Purple – Level 3

Kuta – Legendary – Gold – Level 4

