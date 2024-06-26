The Captured Tent – Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Captured Tent is a side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in which you will continue to help two adventurer sisters, Nat and Meghyn. Some monsters have chased these sisters away from their tent, and they need your help to get it back.

In this guide, we will help you locate the sisters and help them get their temporary abode back.

Talk to Nat and Meghyn near Snowfield Stable

The Captured Tent side quest can be started by talking to Nat and Meghyn (-1661, 2542, 0233) near the Snowfield Stable in Tabantha Frontier. However, you must finish the Cave Mushrooms that Glow side quest first.

This stable is to the North of the Forgotten Temple and South Tabantha Snowfield. Once you talk to the sisters, the quest will start, and add it to your journal.

Nat and Meghyn will tell you of their predicament. They were camping inside a camp when they were attacked by some monsters. Now, they are holding their tent hostage.

This will mark the location of their tent on your map. It is inside the Mount Drena Foothill Cave to the north.

The path to the cave is mostly trouble-free. However, you will need warm gear like the Snowquill armor to make this journey. Once you are inside the cave, you will find four enemies here. Three Red Bokoblins and one Black Moblin.

While red Bokoblins are easy enemies, the Black Moblin can pose a substantial threat. Make sure that you defeat the Bokoblins first and then move to Moblin.

FYI While you are in the cave, make sure to find and kill a Bubbul Frog to obtain a Bubbul Gem.

Fuse Drizzle Fruit or Puffshrooms with your arrows to confuse enemies. The easiest way to win this fight is by keeping your distance and hitting the enemies on their faces with arrows.

Once all the enemies are defeated, return to Nat and Meghyn, who are standing near the cooking pot of the Snowfield Stable. Deliver the good news to them to complete The Captured Tent side quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Quest Reward

Nat and Meghyn will give you a Spicy Steamed Mushrooms dish as a reward for helping them.