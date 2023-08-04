Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Guide

The West Necluda Sky Island Crystal is a Shrine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom that reveals a shrine upon completion.

There are two types of hidden shrines in Zelda: TotK, one that requires an entirely separate quest to be completed to reveal the shrine and the other is the one with separated crystals that require you to bring back the crystal to its original place.

The West Necluda Sky Crystal Quest is separate, and it reveals the Ukoojisi Shrine in Sky Island. The traditional way of completing such quests is that you first activate the quest and afterward, bring the crystal to its original place.

However, the West Necluda Sky Crystal Quest is a bit different since both shrine and the crystal are on two separate islands and are at a distance from each other.

So, rather than taking a detour to bring the crystal and wasting time, we have made the perfect strategy to complete the quest without wasting any time whatsoever.

In the guide below we have pinpointed all the locations and coordinates to complete the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Quest efficiently in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

West Necluda Sky Crystal Shrine Quest location in Zelda: TotK

Since the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Quest in Zelda: TotK reveals the Ukoojisi Shrine, the location for both is the same.

Ukoojisi Shrine is found in the West Necluda Sky Archipelago of Tears of the Kingdom. The exact coordinates of the Shrine are as follows: 1470, -2170, 0585.

You can reach the Shrine by using the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower in the eastern part of Hyrule Field. Upon reaching the apex, you will find the West Necluda Sky Archipelago towards the southwest. Land on the island and interact with the shrine and the quest will start.

How to complete West Necluda Sky Island Crystal in Zelda: TotK

Now there is a conventional way of completing the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal quest which is by first activating the quest and then bringing the crystal back. We have a quicker way of doing it.

To complete the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Quest in Zelda: TotK, we recommend that you take the Shrine Crystal with you before starting the Quest to save time. Launch yourself into the air by visiting the Saharsa Slope Skyview Tower (1341, – 1177, 0166) located East of the Hyrule Field.

When you reach the highest point, turn southeast and land on the small island at some distance. The island has two floors and the Crystal is on the floor under the first one.

Dive into the second floor and cut the tree vines to clear the path. Afterward, build a flying device using the equipment found nearby using Ultrahand and attach the Crystal to the flying device.

Place the flying device facing the Island in the southwest and control the flying device by pressing X. Once you are close to the Island with the Shrine, it is recommended that you land the flying device in the middle of the island, or else the flying device along with the Crystal will fall and you will have to use Recall to bring them back.

Afterward, interact with the Ukoojisi Shrine to start the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Quest and bring the Crystal to the Shrine to complete the West Necluda Sky Island Crystal Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.