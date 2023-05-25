Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The South Hyrule Sky Crystal Guide

In Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, the South Hyrule Sky Crystal is a shrine quest you must complete to enter the Jinodok shrine. You will find the crystal in this quest and take it to the shrine entrance. It is a simple task, and you can complete it by following the guide. We will help you get this quest and complete it to enter the shrine in Zelda TotK.

Where to find the South Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest

To find the shrine quest in Zelda TotK, you must first get to the Hyrule Field Skyview Tower.

The tower is south of the Exchange Ruins. It is right between Lake Kolomo and Aquame. After you launch yourself from the tower, you need to glide to the island with the Jinodok shrine. You can’t get to this island in a single glide. So you must land on an island between your location and Jinodok Shrine Island.

You will find some moving platforms on the middle Island in Zelda TotK. You must take out a Construct and use the rocket to raise the platform. After getting to some height, take out your paraglider in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and glide.

Jump on the Shrine island and interact with the Jinodok shrine to get the South Hyrule Crystal shrine quest.

How to complete the South Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest in Zelda: TotK

Once the quest starts, move forward from the left of the shrine, and you will come to a floating device. This will control the giant contraption in front of you. You need to rotate it to make a way to bring back the crystal that you can find by following the green laser beam.

Once the contraption is aligned with the Island that has the crystal, stop and glide to it to pick the crystal using Ultrahand ability in Zelda TotK. Bring the crystal to the contraption, glide to the shrine island again, and rotate so the bridge is connected to the island you are standing at.

Now pick up and return the crystal to Jinodok shrine to complete the South Hyrule Sky Crystal shrine quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Now you are free to enter the shrine and claim your reward.