How To Get Strong Construct Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Strong Construct Bow is part of the Construct Bow Series in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and falls right above the baseline version, Construct Bow, and right under the top-tier variant, Mighty Construct Bow.

Despite being the mid-tier version, the Strong Construct Bow lives up to its name. The bow is made out of Zonai and can pretty much withstand all sorts of environments and situations be it the hottest Dead Mountains, or the cold peaks of Rito Village.

It is fireproof so you don’t have to worry about it being set ablaze while you are getting down and dirty with a monster.

It has a baseline damage of 11 but it can always be fuzed with other items, Fire Fruit, Fire Like Stone, or Gleeok Flame Horn, to increase the potency of its attacks.

Here is how to get the Strong Construct Bow in Zelda: TotK.

Strong Construct Bow location in Tears of the Kingdom

There are multiple spots where you can find the Strong Construct Bow in Zelda: TotK. Let’s look at all the locations.

Location 1

The first spot you can look at is the Marakuguc Shrine in the Eldin Canyon Region. You will find the shrine towards the west of Goro Cove at the following coordinates, 1761, 2508, 0473. You will receive the bow from the Shrine Chest, upon completion of the shrine.

Location 2

The second spot you are gonna be looking at is Lake Intenoch Cave which is also in the Eldin Canyon Region.

The exact coordinates are 2498, 1773, 0154 and the entrance to the cave can be found near the Gero Pond. Inside you will find two very special treats, Moshapin Shrine and a chest containing the Strong Construct Bow.

Location 3

Another location with the Strong Construct Bow in TotK is the Makurukis Shrine in the Hyrule Ridge. The nearest Skyview Tower is Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and the shrine is just southeast of it at the following coordinates, -2847, 0629, 0233. You will find the Bow in a chest inside the shrine.

Location 4

The location you are gonna be looking at is the Gatakis Shrine in the Tabantha Frontier Region. The shrine is located at -3642, 1798, 0168 and you will have to solve the shrine puzzle in order to get to the chest containing the Strong Construct Bow.