Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Gerudo Canyon Crystal Guide

The shrines in Zelda: TotK often require a puzzle or quest outside the shrine before you can enter the structure. One of these shrine quests in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is The Gerudo Canyon Crystal quest which is necessary in order to power up and open the Rakakudaj shrine.

Like other shrine crystal quests, The Gerudo Canyon Crystal quest in Zelda TotK also has a pretty straightforward objective. You need to find a green crystal nearby and bring it to the shrine platform to open the door.

How to start The Gerudo Canyon Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK

The quest is found at the Rakakudaj Shrine itself. You automatically get the quest when you interact with the shrine.

Rakakudaj Shrine is found in the Gerudo Highlands region of Hyrule, in the small river flowing east of the snow-covered mountains. The shrine is found directly between the Koukot Plateau and Mount Nabooru.

It is on a small rock formation in the river flowing here, so you need to jump down into the river to find it. The exact coordinates for Rakakudaj Shrine are: -1898, -2343, -0001.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Gerudo Canyon Crystal walkthrough

Finding the green crystal for The Gerudo Canyon Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK is very easy. From the shrine, follow the light beam and head south. Keep on going south, go under the rock bridge here and continue south.

After you cross the bridge, you can find some collapsed rocks and a broken wagon. Look under the rocks to find the crystal. The coordinates for the crystal are: -1903, -2333, -0002. Grab the crystal and run all the way back to the shrine.

If you want to do it faster, you can find a broken 6-wheeler before the bridge with a steering on it, and a single wheel lying around. Get them and build a vehicle using Ultrahand so you can move faster. There are small ramps that will allow you to go back up the way you came to the shrine, so you don’t have to worry about getting stuck.

Get the crystal back to the shrine to complete The Gerudo Canyon shrine quest and unlock the Rakakudaj shrine.