How To Get Rubber Armor Set In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Rubber Armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of the unique outfits because it is the only armor that provides shock resistance. It means this armor will give you protection from any electrical attack. The armor looks fashionable, so getting your hands on it is not a bad option. We will help you get the Rubber Armor set in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom without any problem.

Where to find the Rubber Armor set in Zelda TotK

The Rubber Armor set has three pieces. The Rubber Armor (Shirt), Rubber Helm, and Rubber Tights. These are in three different locations, which we will cover in detail below.

Rubber Armor (Shirt) location in Zelda TotK

This set’s first and most important piece is inside a cave in Whistling Hill (-0072, -1046, 0018). The map above will take you to the entrance of this cave in Zelda TotK. Once you get to the cave, you will notice that its entrance is blocked.

However, you can easily open it using the Rock hammer in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Once you enter the cave, you will encounter some bats. Slice them with one hit from any melee weapon. Then, slice the bails at the door and continue.

Drop from the platform, and at the end, use Ascend ability to get up on the other side. After that, you will encounter a Like Likes hanging from the ceiling who will release balls from its mouth. Use recall ability on the ball, which will strike at him back, killing it.

Then, break the next entrance by striking it with the Rock Hammer in Zelda TotK. In the other area, you will face a Shock Like. He will release electrical balls toward you. Dodge them and shoot the Shock Like with any bomb attachment.

Continue to the room behind Shock Like; you will find a chest in a tent. Open the chest to get the Rubber Armor.

Rubber Tights location in Zelda TotK

You can find the Rubber Tights in the Horon Lagoon Cave in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You will find this cave in the Lanayru Great Springs region at the following coordinates: (4244, -0256, -0016). The cave entrance will be on the floor; you must drop yourself. You will encounter a Silver Horriblin. Shoot arrows at him.

Swim across the water and stand on the platform at the end. Shoot the rocks blocking the entrance with any bomb attachment and enter. There, you will find a chest in a tent. Open the chest to get the Rubber Tights.

Rubber Helm location in Zelda TotK

The Rubber Helm is found in the Sarjon Woods cave along the River Floria in the Faron Grasslands region. The coordinates for this location are (1203,-3171,0026). Before entering the cave, chop down two trees outside and attach them side-by-side to make a raft using Ultrahand ability.

Then attach two fans at one end and place a controller in the middle. Take this raft inside the cave and place it in water. Ride the raft in the water. Slice the bail blocking the path with your melee weapon, then continue.

Then, you will find a Horriblin at the cave ceiling. Shoot arrows to kill him. You will find more Horriblins along the way. Continue straight until you drop into the waterfall. You can also find the Bubbulfrog on the waterfall ceiling, which drops a Bubbul Gem in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

After you land from the drop, approach the tent and open the chest inside to get the Rubber Helm. This is how you can get the Rubber Armor Set in Legends of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.