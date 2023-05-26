Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Ralis Channel Crystal Guide

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has a whooping 152 shrines to complete. But a few shrines require Link to complete their shrine quests before they can appear. Joniu shrine in the Lanayru Great Spring of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is one of those and you need to complete the Ralis Channel Crystal shrine quest for the shrine to appear.

The problematic part is the presence of a water channel between the shrine and the Green Crystal location. Link needs to display his engineering skills by employing the Ultrahand ability, to make a construct that can carry him and the Green Crystal across the Ralis Channel. Fret not, we are here to guide you in building an impressive and minimal boat construct to solve this shrine quest efficiently.

How to start Ralis Channel Crystal in Zelda TotK

The Ralis Channel Crystal quest can be started inside the Ralis Channel Cave which is in Lanayru Region. Its exact location is marked on the map, and it is to the Southwest of Zora’s Domain and West of Ruto Lake. The Ralis Channel Cave’s coordinates on the map are 2910, 0164, 0161.

The area surrounding this cave is swarming with strong enemies like Black Bokoblins, so make sure to have a lot of hearty meals on your hand. Upon entering the Lake, Link encounters a Green Crystal lying on the bank of a water channel. Interacting with the Green Crystal starts The Ralis Channel Crystal shrine quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Ralis Channel Crystal walkthrough

The objective of the Ralis Channel Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK is to bring the Green Crystal across the Ralis Channel to the Joniu shrine. There are a lot of construction materials available on the bank including wooden planks, fans, steering wheels and sailing clothes.

The easiest and fastest way to carry the Green Crystal across the Ralis Channel is to create a zonai powered boat. Place a plank in North-South position. Attach a fan on its edge facing South. Attach the crystal on the opposite side. Using Ultrahand attach a pole containing sailing cloth just behind the Green Crystal. And finally, place a steering wheel in the middle of the boat.

You can also create any other construct you want, as long as it is able to sail on the water while carrying the Green Crystal and Link. If you have created a boat construct in the past after unlocking the Autobuild ability, use it to instantly create the boat construct from memory by sacrificing a few zonaites.