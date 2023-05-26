Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal Guide

Among all the shrines in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, there are around 20 hidden shrines that first require players to deliver a green crystal before the shrine reveals itself. Tokiy Shrine in Necluda Region belongs to this category and will only appear once you complete the Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal shrine quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

The path from the crystal altar to Tokiy shrine is perilous, but we will guide you to complete this shrine quest without taking any damage or failing repeatedly.

How to start Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal shrine quest in Zelda TotK

Oakle’s Navel Cave is in Central Necluda. The exact location of this cave is marked on the map, and it is to the North of Mount Rozudo and East of Bubinga Forest. The coordinates on the map are 2504, -2099, 0009.

Upon entering the cave, proceed forward until you come across a Fire-Like enemy. Make sure to use an Ice-based weapon or white chuchu jelly to take it down relatively easily. Drop down onto the lower ledge to find an altar housing a Green Crystal. Interacting with it starts “The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal” shrine quest.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal walkthrough

The Green Crystal will start emitting a green light pointed toward the direction of Tokiy Shrine. Proceed through the gate that has just opened in Oakle’s Navel Cave. Pick up the Green Crystal using Link’s Ultrahand ability. Link moves a lot faster in this state as compared to when he physically picks up the objects.

Beware of the falling boulders in this area as they can make Link drop the Green Crystal. Link can also take massive damage if he comes in contact with the falling boulders, or falls into the chasms on the either side of the path in the worst-case scenario.

Quickly but carefully make your way across this path and drop down to the next ledge. Turn right into a narrow corridor. Drop the Green Crystal and focus on the rolling boulder. Use the Recall ability on the boulder to make it go back. Pick up the crystal and make your way across the corridor.

Place the Green Crystal on Tokiy shrine’s platform to complete “The Oakle’s Navel Cave Crystal” shrine quest and which will reveal the shrine entrance.