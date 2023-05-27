Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal Guide

Access to the Rutafu-um shrine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is blocked until you find the green crystal from the Northwest Hebra Cave and return it to the shrine pedestal. This makes Rutafu-um shrine one of those few shrines among all the 152 shrines in Zelda TotK that require completing of a shrine quest before reward can be claimed.

To help you navigate The Northwest Hebra Cave in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom and find the crystal within, we have compiled this detailed quest walkthrough.

How to start The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal in Zelda TotK

The Rutafu-um shrine and the shrine quest are both in the same location. Simply interacting with the shrine will start The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal shrine quest, leading you to the required crystal with a green beam.

The coordinates for the shrine quest are: -2998, 3102, 0529. It is a bit northwest of Selmie’s spot near the East Hebra Summit.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal walkthrough

This cave is present in the Hebra Mountains so make sure you are prepared for the cold. There will be a group of Bokoblins huddled by a campfire near a small water body. You can choose to finish them one by one or launch an explosive sneak attack.

Follow the green beam from the shrine to where the crystal is supposed to be. When you examine the shrine, it will ask for a crystal. The only problem will be that the crystal will be present in the bottom of the water. It is deep so and far away from the shoreline so you cannot just simply use Ultrahand.

There are two approaches to solving this puzzle and completing The Northwest Hebra Cave Crystal shrine quest.

Method 1

You can throw Ice Fruit or White Chuchu Jelly in the water to form platforms on which you can walk on. This approach will require multiple of these items. Make your way to the crystal. Use Ultrahand to pick it out of the water. Carry it to the shrine platform and the shrine will be unlocked.

Method 2

There is an Icicle present in the south corner of the cave. Use Ultrahand and attach it to a rock to make an elongated stick. Get in the water (don’t go too deep).

The stick should be long enough to reach the crystal. Use Ultrahand again and attach the stick to the crystal to pull it out of the water. Detach the stick from the crystal. And carry the crystal to the Rutafu-um shrine to unlock it and complete the quest in Zelda TotK. Grab your Light of Blessing from the shrine and you can leave.