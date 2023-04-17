Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Yah Rin Shrine Guide

Yah Rin Shrine in Zelda Breath of the Wild is one of the eight hidden shrines that you will find in the Faron Tower region. The Zelda: Breath of the Wild Yah Rin Shrine tends to test your decision-making power and allows you to use the Magnesis rune ability to its fullest.

So let us take you on this weighty journey and help you get that sweet Spirit orb and the treasure chest rewards through this Zelda BOTW Yah Rin Shrine guide.

Yah Rin Shrine location

To find this shrine, you must travel to the north side of Lurelin Village. You will find the Yah Rin Shrine at the top of the hill in Zelda BOTW.

This hill is easy to climb and is located in the southeast part of the Faron Region. Use the mark on the map to get a precise idea of the shrine’s location.

Zelda Breath of the Wild Yah Rin Shrine walkthrough

Once you are inside the Yah Rin shrine in Zelda BOTW, A Weighty Decision trial starts. In this trial, the first thing to do is to use Magnesis on the cube. Grab and lift the cube and place it on the other part of the weighing scale. When this is done, you will be elevated to the upper platform and free to advance.

A Guardian Scout is eagerly waiting to fight you in the next section of the Yah Rin shrine. Move downstairs slowly while continuously throwing arrows at it, or engage in a close-range battle. In any case, beware of its minor flurry attacks. Defeating him will earn you some loot; get it and move ahead.

The next gate holds a treasure chest behind its bars. Use Magnesis’s ability to grab it and explore for getting a Royal Broadsword in Zelda BOTW. This chest gives another benefit in bonus, that is, it helps you to lift the barred gate on the left and allows you to pass through it.

Just lift the chest using magnesis and place it on the floor switch on the other side of the wall. The stone bars of the gate on the left will go up, and you can get through it.

Before moving further, return to the Yah Rin shrine entrance and get the large cube. You have to bring it to the shrine’s next phase. Now on the left side of the section, place the treasure chest on one scale and the metalloid cube on the other.

Now you can climb the scale above using the cube. This will help you reach a treasure chest in Zelda Breath of the Wild with an Opal inside. After that, again, use magnesis to move the cube. This time you need to place it on the previous scale to elevate the scale you are standing on.

Having reached the top, run to the Yah Rin shrine monk in Zelda BOTW, and interact with him to get the Spirit Orb.