How To Increase Lightning Resistance In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

Where Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom provides you with a vast world to explore, it also challenges you with severe weather conditions which can be very problematic for players. Storms and lightning make it impossible for players to navigate certain areas without damaging their health. That is why it is important to increase your lightning resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom to survive the harsh landscape.

What does lightning do in Zelda TotK?

Lightning can be predicted only during thunderstorms. It occurs every 5 minutes when you are going through a thunderstorm. These storms are frequent and likely to occur in Faron, Akkala, Central Hyrule, Necluda, and Lanayru. But mostly lightning is not determined certainly in Hyrule.

Lightning harms Link in three ways. The major damage it causes is to health, which is heavily depleted if hit by lightning, almost 14.5 hearts. Secondly, lightning knocks off all the weapons Link is carrying. This can be very dangerous if you are in a fight.

Lightning can also set nearby trees and grass patches on fire making that another headache to deal with.

How to improve lightning resistance in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The first thing is that you should avoid lightning hitting you and the lazy way of doing so is that you should go to sleep in any bed. Sleeping will skip the time and the weather might change to a better condition when you wake up.

Equip Lightning resistant gear

Moreover, you must not have a metal weapon, armor or shield equipped with you otherwise you will be targeted straight by lightning. But the good thing is that it will show a sign by some little sparks in the metal armor before striking giving you enough time to unequip metal stuff. You better choose wooden monster weapons during such weather.

If you want to survive the thunder and lightning bolts then you gonna need some accessories to guard yourself. These are the Rubber armor set and the Lightning Helm. The rubber armor set provides massive lightning resistance so it is a must-have equipment. The rubber armor set can be acquired from the Teniten shrine, south of Lookout Landing Skyview Tower.

You can also get full immunity from thunderbolts if the Lightning Helm is equipped. The Lightning Helmet can be acquired by infiltrating the Yiga hideout and completing trials.

Combining both the Lightning Helm and Rubber armor will pretty much make you immune to most lightning and electric damage in Zelda TotK.