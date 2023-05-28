Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom The High Spring And The Light Rings Guide

There are 152 total shrines in Zelda TotK and some of these Shrines require a quest to be completed to reveal the Shrine. One such shrine quest is The High Spring and The Light Rings quest in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom which reveals the hidden shrine known as the Zakusu Shrine.

The High Spring and The Light Rings quest in Zelda TotK requires you to do some snowboarding on a track in a certain time frame and upon successful completion of the quest the Zakusu Shrine reveals itself in Zelda TOTK.

How to start The High Spring and The Light Rings quest in Zelda TotK

The High Spring and The Light Rings shrine quest in Zelda TotK can be started by visiting the Spring of Wisdom located East of the Hyrule Field and southeast of the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower (3845, -1306, 0539).

When you reach the Spring of Wisdom in Zelda TotK, you will find NPC Nazbi near a campfire. Talking to him will start the High Spring and The Light Ring Quest in Zelda TotK.

Afterward, head northwest from the Spring of Wisdom to Lanayru Skyview Tower and launch yourself into the air. Head southeast toward a floating island below you with a pond in its center.

Interact with a switch and a ring will appear at the end of a slope. This green ring is the starting point of the snowboard surfing mentioned above.

Zelda Tears of the Kingdom The High Spring and The Light Rings walkthrough

Before you go any further, look left while facing the switch you just activated and you will see a Zonaite Shield fused with a sled. This shield will make the perfect snowboard for you. Now all that’s left is to complete the race and reveal the Zakusu Shrine in Zelda TOTK.

Head over to the slope and equip the shield, jump and press ZL to start Shield Surfing. To complete the race, you must follow the green rings. The moment you cross the first ring, you will start gliding down.

Remember to open your paraglider before impact so that you don’t sustain fall damage. Once you are on the ground, just follow the path of rings and take tight turns to maintain your speed and ultimately the race will be finished after 6 to 7 rings and Zakusu Shrine will reveal itself in Legend of Zelda TotK.