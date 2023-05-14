How To Open Temple Of Time’s Second Door In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

After entering the Temple of Time during the “Find the Princess” main quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will come across a point where you will find a locked door behind the Angle Statue.

Before you can unlock it, Raura appears and tasks you to find the fourth Shrine. After you do find the Fourth Shrine and complete its puzzle, you must return to the stone temple and access the second door.

Opening the second door will be one of the final quests before moving on to the Kingdom of Hyrule’s main quest.

Below we will be showing you how to open the second door in Template of Time.

How to open the second door in Temple of Time

After rewinding the two watch hands when solving the Nachoyah Shrine puzzle, you will now head through the gate and return to the Temple of Time at the exact spot where you found the Angel Statue.

Behind the statue will be a locked door that can only be unlocked with the right inputs.

Here are the dialogues that you need to select to unlock the second door in Temple of Time in Tears of the Kingdom.

Heart Container

Yes

After you have selected these dialogues, you will receive 1x Heart Container in exchange for 4x Light of Blessings. You can use it to increase the number of lives you currently have one at a time.

Once done, you can interact with the locked door and push it to unlock it at the expense of 3.75 out of the 4 lives you had.

Soon a cutscene will be triggered marking an end to the Open the Second Door objective in the Temple of Time during the “Find Princess Zelda” main quest in Tears of the Kingdom.