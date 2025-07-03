How To Beat Ralva, The Great Red Bear In Elden Ring

Ralva, the Great Red Bear, is a new field boss in Elden Ring introduced with the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. This massive red runebear can be found wandering the hills of Scadu Altus and offers a tough challenge for the unsuspecting players.

Let us help you guide to Ralva’s location in Elden Ring and give you a proper strategy with some builds to take it down as fast as possible.

Ralva, the Great Red Bear Location

Ralva, the Great Red Bear in Elden Ring, can be found in the Scadu Altus area. Its exact location is to the northeast of Highroad Cross and north of Moorth Ruins.

Ralva can be found sleeping near a small pond and attacks players once they approach it. To reach this area, you must Castle Ensis and then go northeast from there. The exact location is marked on the map.

Ralva, the Great Red Bear Stats and Weaknesses

Ralva has 29,606 HP in Elden Ring. It also has 123 Defense and 120 Stance. You can’t parry its attacks; however, you can break its stance to land a critical hit.

Ralva is weak to Fire, Sleep, Magic, Lightning, and Holy attacks. It is also weak to all types of physical attacks.

However, it is immune to Madness and strong against Bleeding and Frostbite.

Best Build to beat Ralva, the Great Red Bear

As Ralva is weak to a lot of status ailments alongside physical attacks, the best course of action here is to go with the Backhand Blade +25 with Keen affinity. You can also choose Blasphemous Blade to deal fire damage.

FYI We recommend a level 160+ character with at least 10 Scadutree Blessings level to survive this fight.

For magic builds, either choose an Azur Glintstone Staff build or go with Dragon Communion Seal to cast Lightning incantations.

As this is an extremely fast fight, we recommend equipping talismans like Dragoncrest Greatshield to grant you maximum possible protection. Also, use Opaline Hardtear to boost your defenses.

Ralva hits like a truck but also moves at lightning speed. Use gear that gives you maximum protection but also allows you to fat roll.

Use Mimic Tear summon to distract Ralva, and as your mimic can spam the greases that you have equipped.

FYI We have extensive build guides for all the weapons mentioned above.

Ralva, A Maniacal Beast

Ralva is an extremely difficult opponent to take down in Elden Ring. It usually starts the fight with a Shockwave attack by using its left claw.

This attack can be avoided by rolling forward. Don’t attempt to jump over it. Ralva will then follow this attack with a massive lunge. You can either block it or dodge sideways to avoid this attack.

Both the attacks mentioned above leave zero chance for the players to attack Ralva. The best chance appears when Ralva stands on its hind legs and does a massive slam attack.

Roll sideways and you will get enough chance to land at least 3 hits. The boss also tries to do a grab attack where it lunges forward. This attack can easily be dodged and gives you ample time to attack the beast.

FYI Ralva also tries a double grab attack once its HP is down to 30%. This attack is very slow compared to the original grab attack.

One of the more difficult attacks by Ralva is claw swipes. It uses its massive claws to swipe from left to right and vice versa. You can avoid this attack by moving to the back of Ralva, as this attack has no tracking.

However, if this attack connects, it can deal massive physical and stance damage to the players. Ralva also does a 4-hit combo where it stands on its hind legs and does overhead slams with both claws.

Then, after the third strike, it pulls its claw from the ground, causing a massive AoE. As soon as Ralva does the third attack, move as far away as possible to avoid this attack.

Another variation of this attack is where Ralva doesn’t do the shockwave attack. Instead, it does an overhead slam with both arms. The final attack by Ralva is Beast Scream. The boss screams, and the sound wave will make you fly away, dealing both physical and stance damage.

Once you understand the attack patterns of Ralva’s attacks in Elden Ring, you can easily dodge them while landing some hits in between. As this boss has smaller HP as compared to other Shadow of the Erdtree DLC bosses, it will be gone before you know it.

Ralva, the Great Red Bear, Drops and Rewards

Ralva, the Great Red Bear in Elden Ring, drops the following items upon defeat.