How To Get Dusk Bow In Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom

The Dusk Bow, also known as the Twilight Bow in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a royal bow rumored to be used by a princess to destroy the beasts of Twilight.

The bow fires long-range arrows and serves as a complementary weapon in your arsenal. With a base damage of 30, you can wonder why the Dusk Bow is given so much hype.

The Dusk Bow is one of those weapons that can easily be acquired early in the game. However, its location is difficult to reach, and you’ll have to play it smart.

Dusk Bow Location in Tears of The Kingdom

To get the Dusk Bow, you must travel all the way to Hyrule Castle in Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll be able to find the bow above the Sanctum of the Castle. However, the whole trick lies in accessing the castle from above.

There are two ways you can get to the Hyrule Castle. One way is to use the Serutabomac Shrine, found to the east of the castle at coordinates (-0179, 1170, 0280). You can use this shrine to fast travel to the castle, from where you can head to the Sanctum.

An alternative and more fun way to get to the top of the castle is to use the Skyview Tower as shown in the image above. You can launch yourself from here and soar through the sky to land yourself on the castle walls. After making a landing, find your way up towards the Sanctum.

Eventually, you’ll find yourself in the Throne room, from where you must climb up to the top. You’ll have to use Ascend Power and Link’s Climbing Skills to reach the Throne room’s top, scaling the Castle Bell. As you ascend the central spire, you’ll notice a break on one side, leading to a small hollow inside.

Head into this ruined tower section, and you’ll see the Dusk Bow lying there in plain sight. You can collect it from there and enjoy using it as you journey through the game.

One thing to remember is that you’ll need stamina while climbing the tower. Therefore, ensure you have an extra stamina wheel and some stamina-boosting resources as you make your way to the top.

Does the Dusk Bow respawn after it breaks in Zelda: TotK?

As weapons in Tears of the Kingdom can break after their durability expires, you might wonder how to Respawn the Dusk Bow. Well, the process is quite simple. Firstly, you can purchase it whenever it breaks from the Bargainers Statue in the Depths in exchange for Poes after you unlock the weapon.

Another way to get the weapon is to wait for the Blood Moon, as the moon will reset the items, and you can collect them again. The Dusk Bow will be available at the same spot in the Hyrule castle, and you can climb your way up there to collect it if it breaks.